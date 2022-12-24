Bahvest Resources Berhad (KLSE:BAHVEST) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Bahvest Resources Berhad (KLSE:BAHVEST) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bahvest Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = RM11m ÷ (RM170m - RM29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Bahvest Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Bahvest Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bahvest Resources Berhad Tell Us?

Like most people, we're pleased that Bahvest Resources Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 8.1% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 52% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Bahvest Resources Berhad could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 17% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Bahvest Resources Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bahvest Resources Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

