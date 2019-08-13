How BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (HKG:1958) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Anyone researching BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (HKG:1958) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does 1958's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on BAIC Motor, we see it has a five year beta of 1.67. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that BAIC Motor shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how BAIC Motor fares in that regard, below.

SEHK:1958 Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

Does 1958's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$36b, BAIC Motor is a pretty big company, even by global standards. It is quite likely well known to very many investors. It takes deep pocketed investors to influence the share price of a large company, so it's a little unusual to see companies this size with high beta values. It may be that that this company is more heavily impacted by broader economic factors than most.

What this means for you:

Since BAIC Motor tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as BAIC Motor’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

