China's Baidu posts better-than-expected results on AI, cloud demand

FILE PHOTO: People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing
·2 min read

(Reuters) -China's Baidu Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by stronger demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud products.

Baidu, called China's Google, has forayed into AI, cloud and autonomous driving to supplement its core search business that has been pressured by competition and a regulatory crackdown. Last year, it launched robotaxi services in Beijing.

"Baidu Core delivered another solid quarter, powered by our AI cloud revenue growing 73% year-over-year," said Rong Luo, chief financial officer of Baidu.

Baidu's U.S.-listed shares, which have slumped 21% this year, were up 1.4% at $173.8 premarket.

The company's results come amid a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown by China on its technology sector that includes heavyweights like Tencent and Alibaba in a bid to keep a check on their monopolistic practices.

Earlier this month, Tencent Holdings warned the outlook for the advertising sector would remain weak into next year.

Baidu's largest segment, online marketing, rose 6% this quarter. However, the growth rate has been slowing in the last two quarters.

In a bid to expand its portfolio, the company has entered into a partnership with Chinese auto manufacturer Geely to develop electric vehicles, a fast-evolving sector where many tech companies are looking to make a mark.

Baidu expects current-quarter revenue to be between 31 billion yuan and 34 billion yuan, largely in line with analysts' expectation of 32.60 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Its streaming affiliate, iQIYI, which saw its subscribers reach 104 million in September, also reported a 6% rise in revenue during the quarter.

Baidu's third-quarter revenue was 31.92 billion yuan ($5.00 billion) versus estimates of 31.71 billion yuan.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 14.66 yuan per ADS, compared to 12.81 yuan per ADS estimates.

($1 = 6.3811 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

    Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • If I Could Buy Only 3 Stocks, It Would Be These

    Go for companies with strong franchises, great dividend track records, and a history of profitable growth.

  • Nvidia Analyst Raises Price Target By 78%: 'Chipmaker Has Largest TAM Expansion Opportunity In All Of Tech'

    Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares received a big upward price target revision from Credit Suisse shortly ahead of the graphic chipmaker's quarterly results. The Nvidia Analyst: Join Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating on Nvidia and increased the price target from $225 to $400, signaling roughly 33% upside from current levels. The Nvidia Thesis: Secular tailwinds continue and risk of any crypto-correction is unlikely at least until supply improves in the second half of the calendar year 2022,

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    When considering investment ideas, one thing I look for is strong, double-digit revenue growth. That's because the pace at which a company can grow sales sets the bar for every other aspect of its financial performance.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

    Investor Warren Buffett's company made two new investments during the third quarter while trimming its holdings in several drugmakers and financial firms. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. updated its stock holdings in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The reports are closely watched by many investors because of Buffett's successful track record over the decades.

  • Canoo Accelerates Production Plans, Wins $100 Million in New Incentives

    Electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) said in conjunction with its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that it is accelerating its manufacturing plan and now expects to begin building vehicles at a factory in Oklahoma before the fourth quarter of 2022. Canoo reported a net loss of $80.9 million ($0.35 per share) for the third quarter, much of that attributable to research and development expenses and administrative spending. Texas-based Canoo is preparing to launch a series of electric vehicles based on its proprietary "skateboard" platform, which incorporates motors, batteries, suspension, and chassis structure into a single unit that is designed to be as flat as possible, to maximize the usable space inside the vehicle.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are All Crashing Today

    The explosion of cryptocurrency prices seems to have come to an abrupt halt late on Monday night as a broad crypto sell-off commenced. As of 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, every major cryptocurrency was down big, with some trading 10% lower in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the biggest and most notable move in the world of cryptocurrency, falling 5.8% in the past 24 hours.

  • Morgan Stanley: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Surge at Least 60%

    We’re starting the week with a serious divergence in some important economic indicators. At a macro level, the stock market is doing well. The three main indexes are all poised just below their all-time high levels. Clearly, investors are in a buying mood. But what about the average consumer? The scene here may not be so salutary. The University of Michigan consumer confidence survey came out on Friday, and it registered a dismal figure of 66.8. This was down from 71.7 the month before, and even

  • Alibaba (BABA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Alibaba's (BABA) second-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect gains from e-commerce and the cloud business amid growing regulatory concerns.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in July 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Although there have been instances where housing, bonds, oil, and other commodities have outperformed equities in the short-term, no other investment vehicles have produced a higher average annual return than stocks. You might be wondering how any investment gains nearly 8 billion percent in a little over 11 years.

  • Lucid stock rises as orders rise 30% since end of third quarter

    Lucid Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the luxury electric-vehicle maker said orders grew more than 30% since the third quarter ended and forecast that to break 20,000 orders next year.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Ready to Buy if They Keep Falling

    The stock market has continued to hit new highs in recent weeks, but there are many top stocks that are experiencing above-average volatility, which could present good buying opportunities for bargain-hunting growth investors. Three Motley Fool contributors have already done the hard work for you to select three beaten-down stocks that are worth keeping on your watch list. Here's why they are bullish on Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).

  • Kyle Bass says the big money has been made in bitcoin. This is where investors need to put cash next.

    Kyle Bass made winning bets against the housing market during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Here's what he's worried about now and how he thinks investors can protect themselves.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Trulieve Cannabis in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Its debut on the Canadian stock market signaled a new era for this vertically integrated seed to sale leader.

  • Despite Jamie Dimon blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless,' JPMorgan just set a new price target for the crypto of $146,000 — here's how to jump in

    The CEO doesn't like it. But JPMorgan thinks Bitcoin has plenty of room to rocket.

  • 5 Cryptocurrencies That Even a Stock Investor Can Love

    If you're holding off on cryptocurrency because it seems like more of a gamble than an assessment of a product's fundamentals, you may want to take a look at some platform-specific tokens.

  • U.S. household net worth soars

    Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Federal Reserve Board; World Bank; McKinsey Global Institute analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals U.S. household net worth has soared to a nearly sixfold multiple of the country’s gross domestic product.Why it matters: The past two decades of growth in net worth are mostly due to the appreciation of assets like real estate and equities — not to the accumulation of savings, according to a new report out from McKinsey Global Institute. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Wynn Resorts Abandons Online Gambling SPAC. Should Investors Worry?

    It's been a wild week for entertainment stock Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), the high-end casino company with operations in Las Vegas, Boston, and Macao. Wynn reported third-quarter earnings that were decent but not impressive, the CEO announced he was leaving, and on Friday morning the bombshell dropped that Wynn is no longer spinning off its online gambling business to a SPAC.