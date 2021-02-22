Baidu-Geely EV venture names Mobike co-founder as chief

  • FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
  • FILE PHOTO: A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo
1 / 2

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc and automaker Geely hired Mobike co-founder and former chief technology officer Xia Yiping as chief executive of their new electric vehicle venture, the search engine giant said on Monday.

Baidu last month had announced it would set up a company with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to leverage its intelligent driving capabilities and Geely's car manufacturing expertise.

"Xia has extensive management experience in the field of smart cars and mobility services," Baidu said in a statement. "We welcome Xia Yiping to join Baidu's auto company and look forward to his contribution to Baidu and the automobile industry."

Reuters reported Xia's appointment last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

Xia served as Mobike's chief technology officer until the company was acquired by food delivery giant Meituan in 2018. Prior to Mobike, he worked at Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

