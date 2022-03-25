Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock up by 4.5% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Baidu's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Baidu

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Baidu is:

3.4% = CN¥7.6b ÷ CN¥224b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Baidu's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

As you can see, Baidu's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.1%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, the moderate 7.4% net income growth seen by Baidu over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Baidu's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Baidu's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Baidu Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Baidu doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Baidu certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Passed With Ease

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Apple closes Russian Mir card loophole for Apple Pay, says Sberbank

    Apple Inc restricted the use of Apple Pay, which began operating in Russia in 2016, on March 1 in the wake of Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, preventing Russian Mastercard and Visa cardholders using the service. But Russia's home-grown system, Mir, remained connected to Apple Pay until that access was removed on Thursday, according to Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK).

  • UK sanctions Alfa, Gazprombank and Lavrov's step daughter

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain sanctioned another wave of Russia's banks, critical industries and a host of members of its elite on Thursday, including Gazprombank, Alfa Bank, and a woman they said was the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The sanctions on 59 Russian and six Belarusian entities and individuals included state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot, private military contractor Wagner Group and Alrosa, the world's largest diamond producer with an estimated market value of $6.61 billion. Britain and other Western nations are using sanctions to cripple the Russian economy and punish President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, seeking to press him to abandon what he calls a special military operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

  • Russian ruble loses key lifeline as US sanctions target Putin's $140 billion gold stockpile

    Sales by Russia of its gold holdings could help bolster the value of the beleaguered ruble.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • The White House slams the reopening of the Moscow Stock exchange as a 'charade', with Russia banning foreigners from selling

    A top US official said the Moscow stock exchange was "not a real market", as it resumed trading after a monthlong pause.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Cardano falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 3.00% to $10.95. Cardano (ADAUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.