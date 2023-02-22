Baidu To Integrate ChatGPT-Styled AI Into Search, Cloud, In-Car Entertainment: Report

Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reportedly prepared to integrate ChatGPT counterpart Ernie Bot with Baidu Search taking a cue from Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) integration of the same into Bing.

Baidu also proposed to offer a new interactive and chat experience and uniquely generated content that will significantly enrich the content ecosystem and supply, becoming a unique traffic entry point, TechCrunch reports.

Ernie Bot could also play a crucial role in Baidu's content distribution platform, helping generate more personalized content for users.

Also Read: Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

ERNIE Bot will also provide services to the public through Baidu AI Cloud taking a leaf from Microsoft Azure and OpenAI collaboration, rewriting the game's rules in the cloud computing market.

Interestingly, Baidu plans to boost its in-car voice assistant with Ernie.

Baidu developed an operating system for smart vehicles called Apollo and made some applications in-house, including Xiaodu.

The report adds that Baidu installed ERNIE Bot on the Apollo Smart Cabin product series, allowing it to provide more versatile intelligent assistance to users.

Many other Chinese tech companies have said they are working on ChatGPT products, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 4.06% at $135.10 on the last check Wednesday.

