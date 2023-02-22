Baidu To Integrate ChatGPT-Styled AI Into Search, Cloud, In-Car Entertainment: Report

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reportedly prepared to integrate ChatGPT counterpart Ernie Bot with Baidu Search taking a cue from Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFTintegration of the same into Bing.

  • Baidu also proposed to offer a new interactive and chat experience and uniquely generated content that will significantly enrich the content ecosystem and supply, becoming a unique traffic entry point, TechCrunch reports.

  • Ernie Bot could also play a crucial role in Baidu's content distribution platform, helping generate more personalized content for users.

  • Also Read: Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

  • ERNIE Bot will also provide services to the public through Baidu AI Cloud taking a leaf from Microsoft Azure and OpenAI collaboration, rewriting the game's rules in the cloud computing market.

  • Interestingly, Baidu plans to boost its in-car voice assistant with Ernie.

  • Baidu developed an operating system for smart vehicles called Apollo and made some applications in-house, including Xiaodu.

  • The report adds that Baidu installed ERNIE Bot on the Apollo Smart Cabin product series, allowing it to provide more versatile intelligent assistance to users.

  • Many other Chinese tech companies have said they are working on ChatGPT products, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 4.06% at $135.10 on the last check Wednesday.

