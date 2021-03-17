Baidu Poised to Raise $3.1 Billion in Hong Kong Offering

Julia Fioretti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese search engine Baidu Inc. is on track to raise about HK$23.9 billion ($3.1 billion) in its Hong Kong share sale, the latest in a string of blockbuster equity offerings in the financial hub, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company told prospective investors it plans to price the deal at HK$252 per share, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The guidance represents a discount of about 2.7% to Baidu’s Tuesday closing price in New York of $266.78.

One of Baidu’s American depositary shares is equal to eight of the ordinary shares being listed in Hong Kong. An external representative for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nasdaq-listed Baidu follows online car-sales website Autohome Inc. in seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Other companies looking at selling shares in the city include Tencent Music Entertainment Group and video site Bilibili Inc.

At about HK$23.9 billion, Baidu’s listing will be the biggest such homecoming of a U.S.-traded Chinese company in Hong Kong since NetEase Inc.’s June 2020 offering, which raised HK$24.3 billion. A growing cohort of Chinese firms have been seeking to expand their investor bases closer to home amid deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

The trend has boosted the listing volumes for Hong Kong’s bourse, which now has a growing contingent of technology firms trading in the city. Globally, initial public offerings are on track for a record first quarter, thanks to a U.S.-led boom in blank-check companies, even as volatility has increased in markets following concerns about rising inflation.

Once one of China’s tech leaders, Baidu is now playing catch-up as the country’s internet users increasingly shift from desktop to mobile. In recent years the company has spent billions of dollars in areas such as language learning and autonomous driving, betting on smart devices and vehicles of the future.

Bank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering, while China International Capital Corp., UBS Group AG and CCB International Holdings Ltd. are joint global coordinators. Baidu’s shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on March 23.

(Updates with listing details and context from fifth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

    A combination of vaccine program setbacks and high crude stock levels saw oil prices fall at the start of the week, although bullish sentiment remains

  • Biden administration looking for 'deeds not words' from China

    The United States believes it will go into talks with China this week with an "increasingly strong hand" and will lay out deep concerns about Chinese behavior on a wide range of issues, including human rights, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Briefing journalists ahead of the talks scheduled for Thursday in Alaska, the officials said Washington would want to see "deeds, not words" from Beijing if it wants to improve ties. The talks in Anchorage will be the Biden administration's first face-to-face meetings with senior officials from China, a country it has identified as its most formidable challenge.

  • After Alibaba, Beijing’s efforts to rein in fintech could center on rival Tencent

    A selloff in Tencent shows investor worry about how far Beijing's tech monopoly actions will extend beyond Alibaba.

  • Dow Jones Leads Market Lower As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains; Two Chip Stocks Form Alternative Entries

    The Dow Jones traded lower in today's stock market. Over the last hour of trading, the major indexes broadly sold off from their intraday highs.

  • China's Baidu to raise $3.1 billion from Hong Kong listing - sources

    Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc is set to raise $3.08 billion by pricing its shares at HK$252 ($32.45) each in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. New York-listed Baidu is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction. Baidu declined to comment on the pricing of the deal.

  • Biden Plan: Higher Taxes on the Wealthy, Relief for the Middle Class

    President Joe Biden thinks middle-class families need relief while the wealthy and corporations need to start paying a bit more in taxes, a White House economic adviser said Tuesday. Bharat Ramamurti, who served as a top economic policy adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her 2020 presidential campaign and now serves as deputy director of the National Economic Council in the Biden administration, told Bloomberg TV that Biden’s tax proposals will focus on increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy. “The president’s tax plan is intended to make sure that middle-class families are not paying more than their fair share and that the wealthiest folks, who by and large have done quite well over the last several years, including during the last year, are paying a little bit more,” Ramamurti said. “We hope to work with Congress to accomplish those goals.” Ramamurti said that many middle-class families are hurting in the current environment and need the kind of assistance provided in Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. “A teacher and a nurse who collectively make, you know, $110,000, deserve relief,” he said. “And what we’ve seen in the data is that families with that kind of profile have suffered.” One major question is whether the White House will push for any of the benefits in the relief legislation that help middle-class families, such as the expanded child tax credit, to become permanent. Ramamurti said that Biden is “interested at looking at that,” but no decisions have been made. Familiar battle lines form: Meanwhile, Republicans are making it clear that although Biden and some centrist Democrats would like to make the next economic package a bipartisan affair, they have no interest in tax hikes to help pay for new spending on things like infrastructure. “I don’t think there’s going to be any enthusiasm on our side for a tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday. McConnell predicted that Democrats would use the budget reconciliation process to pass their “Trojan horse” of a bill with a simple majority and no Republican support, sneaking tax hikes into legislation authorizing new spending on public goods. Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida also took aim at Biden’s still-developing plan Tuesday, in terms we will likely hear repeatedly in the coming months. “The Biden-Harris administration is fulfilling its campaign promise to ram through job-killing tax hikes,” he said in a statement. “As folks across the nation recover from this economic crisis, the last thing they need is to send their hard-earned money to fund the Democrats’ big government agenda.” That’s not to say that Republicans don’t have their own tax proposals, though. In stark contrast to burgeoning Democratic plans, Republicans are offering tax cuts for the wealthy instead. Last week, GOP senators reintroduced the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021, which would permanently repeal the estate tax, a 40% levy currently applied only to estates worth more than $11.7 million, or twice that amount for couples. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Australia's biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation's first major lender to offer its own "buy now, pay later" service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees. Australia's so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

  • Baidu Chip Unit Reported At $2B Valuation; China Dominates AI, Report Finds

    Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), one of China's largest multinational technology companies, has completed a fundraising round on its artificial intelligence (AI) chip, Kunlun, that would value the business at $2 billion, a source told Reuters. The round, which generated an undisclosed amount of funding, was led by CITIC Private Equity Funds Management (CPE), and is said to include IDG Capital, Legend Capital and Oriza Hua. The Kunlun chip has been praised for its development of autonomous vehicles and is used to improve mobile phone camera quality, speech and voice recognition. With AI capabilities, the device can perform offline and still perform system duties like driving, without having to reach out to the cloud for transportation data. The imitation-learning chip is preferred by some users because their data stays on their device rather than being transmitted over the cloud. Following the report on Monday, Baidu announced it has received qualifications from the Cangzhou traffic authorities in China to operate 35 different commercialized autonomous driving operations and 10 vehicles for driverless testing. This guidance from Cangzhou will allow Baidu Apollo to conduct the first open-road, driverless testing within the city. The program has received permission previously from Chinese cities Changsha and Beijing, as well as from California in 2020. The Baidu Apollo fleet consists of 500 vehicles, with open-road tests conducted in 30 cities around the world. The company's Robotaxi service has carried 210,000 passengers and is available in Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou, with plans to move into 30 more cities over the next three years. Earlier in March, Baidu announced it had won a bid to build a 30-kilometer smart highway in the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park. This 5G intelligent driving zone would promote the city of Chengdu's commitment to bring together smart transportation, industrial Internet and intelligent health care services to become the benchmark for smart city developments. Will the US catch up to China's AI dominance? The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) recently issued a 756-page report to the United States government warning that "America is not prepared to defend or compete in the AI era." The commission stated that the government was not ready to confront the potential of AI technology and sophisticated cyber weapons China could create. The report described areas of development necessary to make progress comparable to China's achievements. The NSCAI suggested ways to recruit digital talent into the government and boost domestic microelectronic manufacturing, diminishing U.S. reliance on foreign-made electronics. The committee urged the U.S. government to pay close attention to foreign investment in American technology and to double the country's AI research and development budget to $32 billion a year. This AI gap did not happen by chance; it was a goal the Chinese government set out to achieve. In 2017, China announced its ambition to develop the skills and educational resources to accomplish these breakthroughs by 2025, with a desire to be a global leader in AI by 2030. China's AI power does not just come from Baidu. Other technology leaders have contributed to China's dominance. In 2020, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the Chinese leader in e-commerce sales at $72 billion, partnered with autonomous taxi companies. ByteDance, the TikTok creator, and Tencent (HKG:0700), the creator of WeChat, use AI-powered platforms to integrate products and services into the user's daily life. "We are at the beginning of the beginning of this new era of competition," the NSCAI report explained. "The United States should invest what it takes to maintain its innovation leadership, to responsibly use AI to defend free people and free societies, and to advance the frontiers of science for the benefit of all humanity. AI is going to reorganize the world. America must lead the change." See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInvestor Activism Alters 5 Seats On Forward Air BoardStripe Is The Most Expensive Startup In US With B Valuation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Stock Fell So Much It Had to be Halted. That Didn’t Stop the Selloff.

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (ticker: GME) this month have surged back near their late January levels this month. At the close, GameStop stock was down 17% to $220.13. The company said last week that (CHWY) (CHWY) co-founder and former Chewy executive were joined by Kurt Wolf, managing member and chief investment officer of activist investor Hestia Capital Management, on a new board committee aimed at transforming GameStop into a technology business.

  • Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    COUP earnings call for the period ending January 31, 2021.

  • Exchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges

    The recent trading frenzy around GameStop Corp and other so-called "meme" stocks highlights shortcomings and challenges in the U.S. markets as retail investors become a bigger presence, exchange leaders said on Tuesday. "The regulatory structure of the U.S. equity markets, in my mind, is flawed," Jeff Sprecher, chief executive of New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on a panel at the Future Industry Association's virtual FIA Boca conference. Regulators have focused on competition between market intermediaries, like brokers and exchanges, rather than between buyers and sellers seeking to get the best prices, and the GameStop event exposed issues with that structure, he said.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed the Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery

    The couple faced criticism last year for continuing to use a crown in their monogram despite stepping back as senior royals.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Two sources familiar with the discussions said the move was part of the government's drive to cut dependence on crude from the Middle East. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

  • Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship, with China encouraging people to report citizens who secretly hold 2 passports

    Some Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship. The Chinese, for instance, are encouraged to report people who secretly hold two passports.