Baidu, Pony.ai approved for robotaxi services in Beijing

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese tech group Baidu Inc and self-driving startup Pony.ai have won approval to launch paid driverless robotaxi services that will see the firms deploy not more than 100 vehicles in an area in China's capital Beijing.

The state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported on the approvals on Thursday, citing a ceremony held by the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, where the 60 square kilometre-large area (23 square miles) is located.

Baidu said in a statement that this would be its Apollo Go service's first commercial deployment on open roads.

Customers will be able to hail one of the daily service's 67 cars at more than 600 pick-up and drop-off points in both commercial and residential areas, it said. It will charge fares similar to the level of premium ride-hailing services in China, a Baidu spokesperson added.

Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor Corp, also confirmed that it had received the approval for its Xiaoma Zhixing service from Beijing on its official Weibo account.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility.

Baidu in May launched paid driverless robotaxi services https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/chinas-baidu-launch-paid-driverless-ride-hailing-services-beijing-2021-04-29 in a much smaller area of 2.7 square kilometres in Beijing's Shougang Park. The company is aiming for the Apollo Go service to be in 65 cities by 2025 and 100 cities by 2030, its CEO Robin Li said during its latest quarterly results.

Last week, Chinese autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, which is backed by Alibaba Group said it had expanded its robotaxi zone https://www.reuters.com/technology/chinas-weride-launch-robotaxis-gacs-ontime-ride-hailing-app-2021-11-18 in the southern city of Shenzhen to become the country's largest fully driverless robotaxi zone, at 65 square miles (168 square km).

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Envestnet (ENV) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 1.94% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2000 Growth benchmark that delivered a -5.64% return for […]

  • China regulator seeks to avoid U.S. delistings of Chinese firms

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese authorities are working with U.S. counterparts to prevent Chinese companies being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges, a Chinese regulatory official said on Thursday, as a lengthy dispute about auditing standards rumbles on. U.S. authorities are moving towards kicking foreign companies off https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-sec-foreigncompanies-idUSKBN2BG2AI American stock exchanges if their audits fail to meet U.S. standards. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and U.S. policy makers have long complained of a lack of access to audit working papers for U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Tesla’s Musk Is Selling Stock Again. We Think We Know When It Will End.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back selling shares. All the new sales took place on Tuesday and are part of a prearranged plan to exercise expiring management stock options.

  • Police case gave Supreme Court a chance to protect your rights to record cops. It whiffed.

    By declining to hear Frasier v. Evans, the Supreme Court managed to set back both the right to record police and efforts to reform qualified immunity.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like Steven Cohen. The billionaire trader behind Point72 Asset Management has shown that he can survive the vicissitudes of Wall Street. After recovering from Federal inve

  • Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed's inflation screwup will 'go down in history' — but he's using these 3 stocks to take advantage

    The economist and adviser at Allianz SE says high inflation is here to stay.

  • JPMorgan says this cryptocurrency is a better buy than Bitcoin as interest rates rise — here are 3 easy ways to invest

    The cryptocurrency's growing applications make it less susceptible to the interest rates.

  • Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Agree: This Is Where Your Money Should Be Invested

    While there are many different choices of brokerage account types, there's agreement among two popular finance professionals on which is best for most people. Both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey suggest that the best brokerage account for most people is a Roth account. Roth accounts -- including Roth 401(k)s and Roth IRAs -- require you to contribute to them with after-tax dollars.

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

    As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check, millions of Americans remain on track to receive more money next month despite the inaction from D.C. Parents with incomes under $150,000 (as married joint filers), or $75,000 (as single tax filers) are the largest group on track to get another stimulus payment. See, the American Rescue Plan Act -- the coronavirus relief passed by President Joe Biden -- did more than just provide $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Get in on the ground floor of a brand new industry like the metaverse -- an iteration of the internet that creates interconnected virtual worlds. Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, has reignited interest in metaverse development after announcing plans to commit $10 billion to build what it calls the successor to the mobile internet.

  • These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Screaming Buys

    One such famous figure is Cathie Wood, CEO of the investment management firm ARK Invest. Below are two Cathie Wood stocks that could perform well for many years to come. Cancer is one of the world's leading causes of death, but one way to prevent the worst outcome is by catching the disease early.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer Over the Next 20 Years

    Investing for the long term requires taking an overarching thematic view of the development of businesses rather than getting caught up in how they are doing over a quarter or two. The machine vision specialist's third-quarter results were a disappointment.

  • Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Alike Hit as India Plans Crypto Ban

    The Indian government is seeking to make private cryptocurrencies illegal as part of a plan to roll out a digital currency regulated by the central bank.

  • Mario Gabelli says more companies will catch the 'contagion' to split up — watch for these 4 potentially lucrative breakups

    Companies split for many reasons, but creating value for shareholders is a common one.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 blue chip dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield. In an era of stock volatility and soaring valuations, the advent of inflation fears has added […]

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: Most Recent Investments

    In this article, we discuss the most recent investments of Bill Gates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 4 Most Recent Investments. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust manages the endowment assets of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a private foundation founded […]

  • Energy Storage Is the Next ‘Mega Theme;’ These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Benefit

    Electric vehicles. Renewable energy. Wind farms and solar arrays. These are the technologies that will ‘lead the way’ of the next century’s industrial trends. They exist today, of course, but just where they will go, and what they will look like in a century, are simply unknowable. There are some things we do know. It is certain that today’s electrical and energy storage tech is going to evolve, changing its shape to adapt to the industrial-technological landscape that is growing up around us ev

  • Sundial Growers Made a Surprise Announcement That Shareholders Will Love

    Cannabis companies often need to raise money through new share offerings in order to help fund their future growth plans. Investors would probably be happy with a company that simply doesn't issue new shares on an ongoing basis. The idea of a pot producer announcing share repurchases is almost unheard of.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the industry and go directly to read the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. MLPs mainly operate in the energy industry, especially in pipeline construction. In the initial months of the pandemic, […]