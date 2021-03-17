China's Baidu to raise $3.1 billion from Hong Kong listing: sources

A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
Scott Murdoch
·2 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc is set to raise $3.08 billion by pricing its shares at HK$252 ($32.45) each in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

New York-listed Baidu is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction.

The people could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Baidu declined to comment on the pricing of the deal.

Baidu had previously flagged in its listing documents that the shares would be priced at no more than HK$295 ($38.02) each for retail investors and represent 3.4% of its total shares.

The price of HK$252 is a 2.7% discount to Baidu's closing price of $266.78 in New York on Tuesday when its American Depository Shares rose 0.47%. Baidu's New York shares are 23.37% higher so far this year.

One Baidu ADS is equivalent to eight of its Hong Kong shares, the listing documents showed.

The shares will start trading on the Hong Kong market on March 23.

Baidu is the latest Chinese company listed in the United States to carry out a so-called homecoming listing since Alibaba Group began the trend in November 2019.

There were 12 secondary listings in Hong Kong in 2020 that raised $19.06 billion.

Dealmakers say the pipeline of future secondary listings remains strong in 2021, as U.S.-listed Chinese companies await guidance on whether President Joe Biden would maintain plans outlined by his predecessor Donald Trump to delist them from U.S. stock exchanges if they don't meet certain conditions.

($1 = 7.7659 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Brain drain fears as quarter of young Hongkongers plan to emigrate

    A quarter of young, educated people in Hong Kong are planning to emigrate, according to a new survey, raising fears of a growing brain drain amid China’s crackdown on opposition in the city. When asked why, more than half cited the implementation of a sweeping national security law, under which more than 100 activists and lawmakers have so far been arrested, while others said it was down to poor governance or deep social divisions. Britain, New Zealand and Australia were the top destinations for those hoping to leave. “Hong Kong is deeply polarised,” said Leung Wing-man, a researcher from the organisation that conducted the survey, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. “Worries over the city’s future are resurfacing and there may be a new wave of mass migration.”

  • Hong Kong court grants bail to three more activists in subversion case

    Hong Kong's High Court granted bail on Monday to three more activists in a case against 47 people accused of conspiracy to subvert the government after holding an informal 2020 poll to select candidates for legislative elections. The case is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups concerned with the shrinking space for dissent in Hong Kong, which took an authoritarian turn with Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law in June 2020. It came after the court heard prosecutors' appeals against an earlier decision to grant bail to four pro-democracy activists, one of whom was denied bail.

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong widens vaccine scheme to people over 30, domestic helpers

    Hong Kong authorities said on Monday that the city's vaccine scheme would be widened to include those aged between 30-60 years old and domestic helpers, as they aim to increase take up amongst residents in the Asian financial hub. People have been relatively slow to come forward for vaccination since Hong Kong began unrolling its programme in February, starting with a vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The Pfizer/BioNTtech vaccine was added earlier this month. Around 190,000 people have received their first vaccination dose, around 2.5% of the city's population.

  • Australia's biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation's first major lender to offer its own "buy now, pay later" service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees. Australia's so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

  • Florida Man Arrested, Faces Charges For Spitting on Security Guard at Disney World After Being Told to Wear Mask

    A Florida man was arrested last month and faces charges for allegedly spitting on a security guard at Disney World after he was asked to wear a mask outside.

  • India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

    India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil. Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

  • Meet Peter Cahill, the judge overseeing the Derek Chauvin trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is weighing another consequential decision in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin.What's happening: The judge is expected to address as soon as today whether he'll postpone Chauvin's trial over concerns about publicity surrounding the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJurors selected before the Friday announcement will also be brought back via Zoom for more questioning.The big picture: The start of jury selection for the televised trial has put Cahill in the public spotlight. His decisions on everything from charges to permissible evidence could shape the outcome— and open the door to eventual appeals from either side.So who is the judge at the center of one of the year's most closely-watched trials? The University of Minnesota grad worked as a public defender, a private attorney and in Hennepin County Attorney's office, where he served as deputy attorney under now-U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed Cahill to the bench in 2007, praising his "tremendous combination of trial experience and leadership." He's been re-elected by voters three times since. Cahill has presided over high-profile cases in the past, including the 2015 dismissal of charges against organizers of a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Mall of America. What they're saying: Cahill is widely praised as a balanced and decisive judge. Longtime Judge Kevin Burke told WCCO Radio Cahill has a "spine of steel" and that his resume and temperament make him "the ideal choice for handling this case." Nekima Levy Armstrong, an activist and lawyer charged in the MOA protest, called his conduct cordial, respectful and fair in an interview with NPR.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democrats dangle billions of dollars in infrastructure earmarks in front of conflicted Republicans

    Ahead of President Biden's next big piece of legislation, one Democrat says the party is "perfectly willing" to evenly divide spending earmarks with Republicans — but if not, they'll happily take them just "on the Democratic side." A Tuesday report from Bloomberg discusses the "heated debate" in the Republican Party about whether to take part in the return of spending earmarks as Biden prepares for a major infrastructure package, with fiscal hawks opposed to bringing them back and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) arguing they "have been associated with excess and would represent a turn to the worst." At the same time, Bloomberg writes that Democrats believe Republicans ultimately "will go along once they see billions of dollars set to flow" to their colleagues' Democratic districts. "I'm perfectly willing to divide it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "If they don't, we'll just have it on the Democratic side. But I think enough of them would like to have it on both sides." Romney predicted that the majority of Republicans will agree with his assessment that spending earmarks are "not necessarily in the national interest but are more akin to the seniority of a particular individual to ask for a particular benefit," though Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told Bloomberg he actually believes about 60 percent of members support bringing back earmarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't expressed his position yet, and Republican leaders were reportedly unable to come to a decision on the matter after a recent meeting. Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) told Bloomberg that "we're having conversations" about whether to allow earmarks in the bill, but "nothing definitive" has been decided. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors2 killed after commercial-grade fireworks explode at California home

  • Baidu Poised to Raise $3.1 Billion in Hong Kong Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese search engine Baidu Inc. is on track to raise about HK$23.9 billion ($3.1 billion) in its Hong Kong share sale, the latest in a string of blockbuster equity offerings in the financial hub, people with knowledge of the matter said.The company told prospective investors it plans to price the deal at HK$252 per share, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The guidance represents a discount of about 2.7% to Baidu’s Tuesday closing price in New York of $266.78.One of Baidu’s American depositary shares is equal to eight of the ordinary shares being listed in Hong Kong. An external representative for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Nasdaq-listed Baidu follows online car-sales website Autohome Inc. in seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Other companies looking at selling shares in the city include Tencent Music Entertainment Group and video site Bilibili Inc.At about HK$23.9 billion, Baidu’s listing will be the biggest such homecoming of a U.S.-traded Chinese company in Hong Kong since NetEase Inc.’s June 2020 offering, which raised HK$24.3 billion. A growing cohort of Chinese firms have been seeking to expand their investor bases closer to home amid deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.The trend has boosted the listing volumes for Hong Kong’s bourse, which now has a growing contingent of technology firms trading in the city. Globally, initial public offerings are on track for a record first quarter, thanks to a U.S.-led boom in blank-check companies, even as volatility has increased in markets following concerns about rising inflation.Once one of China’s tech leaders, Baidu is now playing catch-up as the country’s internet users increasingly shift from desktop to mobile. In recent years the company has spent billions of dollars in areas such as language learning and autonomous driving, betting on smart devices and vehicles of the future.Bank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering, while China International Capital Corp., UBS Group AG and CCB International Holdings Ltd. are joint global coordinators. Baidu’s shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on March 23.(Updates with listing details and context from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump campaign staff lash out at reporters over criticism of Jared Kushner’s $24,000 hotel bill

    The president’s son-in-law visited Israel to attended a ceremony at the US Embassy in Jerusalem

  • U.S. senators urge Biden to drop trade waivers, prioritize U.S. firms in COVID relief effort

    Thirteen Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to act quickly to suspend waivers to the Buy American program that would allow foreign companies to bid for work funded by his $1.9 trillion relief bill. In the letter, spearheaded by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Sherrod Brown, the senators called on Biden to use his executive authority to temporarily suspend waivers before any contracts can be awarded. "In order to ensure that this spending provides the relief intended, we ask you to take steps to close loopholes that could allow the historic investments included in COVID relief legislation to go to foreign firms,” they wrote.

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'

    The Vatican declared Monday that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • Who is Emmanuel Acho? 8 things to know about Chris Harrison's replacement on the Bachelor's 'After the Final Rose'

    Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL player and author, is hosting as Chris Harrison takes time away from the "Bachelor" franchise.

  • Oscars 2021: The nominations in full

    The films, actors, directors and production talent who are in the running for golden statuettes.