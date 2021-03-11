China's Baidu to sell around 4% of shares in HK listing: sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
Scott Murdoch and Yingzhi Yang
·2 min read

By Scott Murdoch and Yingzhi Yang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc will launch its Hong Kong secondary listing on Friday and will sell around 4% of its shares, which at current price will raise at least $3 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public. Baidu declined to comment on the launch.

Baidu shares, listed on the Nasdaq have risen 18.1% so far this year to the current price of $255.14. The peak in 2021 was $339.91 on Feb. 19.

The deal has been ready to launch since at least Tuesday but the New York-listed Baidu has waited for volatility in stock markets to ease, especially in tech shares, before going ahead with it, one of the sources added.

Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal being ready earlier this week.

Advisors have been closely watching the Hang Seng Tech Index, which fell 6.4% on Monday, its largest daily decline since July 16 last year, according to Refinitiv data.

The index rose more than 5% on Thursday but remains down 1.2% for the week as sentiment towards the city's tech stocks stabilise. Baidu's move is the latest in a steady march of U.S.-listed Chinese companies which have carried out deals in the past year to list in Hong Kong. There were 12 secondary listings in 2020 which raised $19.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The trend was started by Alibaba in 2019, when it sold $12.9 billion worth of shares in Hong Kong as it looked to diversify away from its sole New York listing.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban

    A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied the appeal by one of the kingdom's most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison. Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, which handles terrorism and national security charges, confirmed al-Hathloul's original sentence on Wednesday, a rubber-stamp decision on the publicized and politicized case.

  • Greek court rejects convicted killer's request over where he serves sentence

    A top Greek court on Tuesday rejected a request by a convicted assassin and member of the country's most lethal guerrilla group against his transfer to a jail in central Greece, two months after he started a hunger strike. Far-left militant Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, is being treated in intensive care at a hospital near the high-security prison of Domokos in central Greece. Koufodinas, who was once dubbed "Poison Hand" by some Greek media because of his deadly aim, says a government order for his transfer to Domokos in December was illegal.

  • UK tabloids called Harry and Meghan's interview the 'worst royal crisis in 85 years,' seemingly forgetting Prince Andrew's alleged sex offenses

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview should be a watershed moment for the British tabloids, but nothing's changed yet.

  • Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle 'ghosted' him in a resurfaced video that trended after he criticized her descriptions of mental illness

    Morgan quit his British morning show after receiving thousands of complaints about his comments attacking Meghan Markle.

  • FireEye CEO: Reckless Microsoft hack odd for China

    The CEO of a cybersecurity firm says it now seems clear China unleashed an indiscriminate, automated second wave of hacking, opening the way for more ransomware after thousands of Microsoft Exchange servers were hacked in January. (March 10)

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • 'Exit the arena': NBA commissioner Adam Silver recalls stunning night the league shut down

    In a wide-ranging discussion with Yahoo News, Silver recalls the events that transpired on March 11, 2020, what went into his decision to halt play after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and what he’s learned since.

  • Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played a key role in denying him a spot on the Supreme Court in 2016. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 70-30 to confirm Garland as the top U.S. law enforcement official, with 20 of the chamber's 50 Republicans including McConnell and former Judiciary Committee chairmen Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley joining Biden's fellow Democrats in support.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • UN: Too little of recovery spending fights climate change

    Nations are spending unprecedented amounts of money to bounce back from the pandemic and the economic shock it triggered, but less than one dollar out of five spent so far will help fight global warming and heal nature, a new United Nations report says. The report places the United States in the “potential to act” category behind places like Norway, Germany, Finland, Canada and France, but ahead of China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia and Saudi Arabia in percentage of recovery spending that is green.

  • Europe to get 4 mln extra Pfizer shots this month

    The European Commission has struck a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for four million extra COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered this month.The shots for two million people, in addition to planned deliveries, aim to ease border movement and tackle virus hotspots and aggressive new variants, it said on Wednesday (March 10). It's a rare piece of good news following a shortfall from Pfizer, and as AstraZeneca has struggled to meet agreed supply.The extra doses will be used particularly in border regions, to restore free movement of goods and people, the Commission said.Pfizer and German partner BioNTech's vaccine, which won EU approval in December, has proven highly effective against all known variants of the coronavirus, the Commission added.It said this month's boost in supply is down to the successful expansion of manufacturing capacity in Europe.Pfizer temporarily cut deliveries to the EU in January due to construction work at a Belgian plant.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

    Years after being snubbed over a Supreme Court seat, Garland was confirmed as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

  • Biden is about to win his first big congressional victory with his $1.9 trillion stimulus. Republicans were powerless to stop it.

    Republicans tried to slow the progress of Biden's bill in a bid to damage Democrats and telegraph their opposition, but they couldn't stop it.

  • Libyan parliament backs unity government, advancing peace plan

    Libya's long-divided parliament on Wednesday approved an interim government mandated to bring the fractured country together after a decade of chaos and violence, and to oversee elections in December as part of a U.N.-backed peace plan. The parliament's approval of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh's cabinet by 132 votes to two against, at a session in a war-battered frontline city, represents the biggest opportunity in years for a resolution to Libya's conflict. On the ground, Libya's streets, businesses and state institutions remain in the shadow of myriad armed factions and split between two rival administrations, while foreign powers backing either side have kept their guns in place.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.