Baidu Soars After Analysts Give Ernie a Thumbs-Up After Test-Run

Zheping Huang and Jeanny Yu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. surged more than 14% Friday after brokerages including Citigroup tested the company’s just-unveiled ChatGPT-like service and granted it their preliminary approval.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Baidu’s leap reversed a 6.4% loss on Thursday after founder Robin Li debuted China’s answer to ChatGPT via recorded video, disappointing investors hoping for a real-time demo of the country’s highest-profile entry in a race to dominate the technology.

In a meeting the same day, Citigroup put “Ernie Bot” through its paces and found that, while it wasn’t perfect, it could answer the majority of complicated or absurd questions put forward, analysts including Alicia Yap wrote.

The Chinese firm’s shares gained their most on an intraday basis in over a month, driving a rally of between 8% and 15% in AI-linked stocks including SenseTime Group Inc., chip designer Cambricon Technologies Corp. and Arcsoft Corp.

“While the short presentation, ‘humble’ comments from the CEO and CTO and the ‘pre-recorded’ ERNIE demo might have disappointed investors and media, the live demos during our meeting with the CFO and IR team post the event reassured us ERNIE’s generative capability ‘while not yet perfect’ possesses comparable ability to answer the large majority of our complicated/absurd questions,” the analysts wrote. Citi didn’t specify the questions they posed to the AI.

Some of the questions in Baidu’s videos appeared rudimentary and addressable by conventional search engines, such as: “Which part of China does the Three Body Problem author come from?” Many users took to Chinese social media to poke fun at the event, with one user calling it a “low-energy” debut.

Citi, Jefferies Positive on Baidu After AI Bot Demo: Street Wrap

Thursday’s launch was to have been a watershed moment for China’s technology industry, lifting the lid on how AI has progressed in the world’s largest internet economy. The omission of a live demo raised questions over Ernie’s ability to match OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has both impressed and worried users since its November launch.

Chinese AI efforts lag their US rivals at the moment, though they should catch up over time thanks to vast data hoards and experience with rapid rollouts, according to industry pioneer and bestselling author Kai-Fu Lee.

(Updates with share action from the first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Baidu stock declines following Ernie Bot presentation

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss the decline in stock for Baidu following the Chinese search giant’s Ernie Bot presentation.

  • Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

    Australia said it's planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the U.S. State Department approved the sale Friday. The deal comes days after Australia announced it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. Australian officials said the new nuclear-powered submarines would be able to fire the Tomahawk missiles.

  • ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts

    The alacritous rescue of depositors at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank by the federal government over the weekend is getting a cynical and frustrated response from taxpayers. Many of the people who The Hill spoke to for this article are nervous that the financial system could be crashing around them again — and…

  • Baidu Stock Is Falling. China’s AI Champion Can’t Match ChatGPT Yet.

    Baidu’s founder Robin Li presented a scripted video of limited interactions with the company's chatbot, rather than a live conversation.

  • Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week

    Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Jes Staley is expected to be deposed next Thursday and Friday about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and what he knew about his former client's activities related to sex-trafficking. Lawyers for the bank said during a hearing on Thursday they would depose Staley, who also served as Barclays Plc's chief executive, on March 23 and 24. JPMorgan has accused Staley, its former head of private banking, of "intentional and outrageous conduct" in concealing information about Epstein, with whom he had been friends.

  • ‘Seek-and-Destroy’ Markets Pile Pressure on Global Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Central bank interest-rate hikes really started hitting home this week.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestAfter a prolonged debate about why the most aggressive monetary tightening in decades had produc

  • For Chinese AI Chatbots, Politics Is Off-Limits

    As companies all over the world race to develop their own versions of generative artificial intelligence chatbots, developers in China have a particular hurdle to overcome, Beijing’s censorship rules. WSJ reporter Shen Lu joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss how Chinese developers are working to ensure their chatbots avoid subjects like politics. Photo by Liu Lei/Getty Images

  • China Does U-Turn on Bond Feeds After Sudden Halt Roiled Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in China were able to access widely used bond price feeds again after an abrupt suspension of the data earlier in the week roiled the $21 trillion market.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestAt le

  • Top Biden Adviser Says US Won’t Rush to Fill Petroleum Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is committed to replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve but won’t rush to do so immediately despite the recent decline in oil prices, a top Biden administration official said.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Sala

  • Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

    JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his buy rating on Amazon's stock. With the S&P 500 broad market index outperforming Amazon by roughly 40 percentage points over the past three years, Anmuth believes investor sentiment surrounding the retail and cloud computing giant's shares is at a multiyear low. Anmuth acknowledged that Amazon Web Services is likely to see its revenue growth slow and profit margins fall due to the current economic backdrop.

  • Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

    STORY: Baidu unveiled its much-anticipated AI chatbot Ernie on Thursday (March 16).It was expected to be a major Chinese rival to Microsoft's ChatGPT.But investors weren't impressed with Baidu's use of pre-recorded videos and the lack of a public launch.That sent its shares sharply lower even while CEO Robin Li was speaking.“During our initial testing internally, we experienced the capabilities of Ernie Bot, and I feel that it is not perfect yet. So why are we unveiling it today? Because the market demands it.”Baidu said Ernie would only be open for trial to a group of users with invitation codes from Thursday.That's in contrast to ChatGPT, which was made free to use last November, The Chinese firm did show Ernie carrying out math calculations on Thursday.It also spoke Chinese dialects and generated a video and image with text prompts.Baidu's Hong Kong shares closed 6.4% lower after the presentation. That cut $3 billion off the search engine giant's market valuation.

  • Why Is Marriott (MAR) Down 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Marriott (MAR) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • OpenAI's new GPT-4 is available for ChatGPT Plus users to try out. Here are the differences between the free and paid versions of ChatGPT.

    Users will still be able to access ChatGPT for free but those who pay the $20 monthly fee will get extra perks — including priority use of GPT-4.

  • ‘High proportion’ of startups may fold by year’s end following Silicon Valley Bank failure, Morgan Stanley says

    Many startups may not make it to 2024 despite the lifeline provided by U.S. regulators after Silicon Valley Bank failed, Morgan Stanley said Thursday.

  • March Madness 2023 viewer's guide: What to watch and what to skip on Friday

    With the women's tournament starting in earnest and Day 2 of the men's tournament, there may not be a more action-packed day of basketball this year.

  • Latchkey program opens soon at Dundee YMCA

    A Latchkey program will begin April 3 at the Monroe Family YMCA in Dundee.

  • A Rare David Hockney Painting Worth Over $36,000 Was Just Discovered on ‘Antiques Roadshow’

    The owner brought the unique piece on the BBC hit series in hopes that the show’s host would uncover some hidden value.

  • Broome, Auburn hold off Iowa 83-75 in NCAA tourney

    Auburn closed the door late with free throws to move on to the second round.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ intense loss to the Kings

    Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets' narrow loss to the Kings on Thursday.

  • China to Cut Steel Output For Third Year to Hit Green Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- China will again cut annual crude steel production in 2023, according to a person familiar with the decision, marking the third year in a row that the government has mandated reduced output in order to rein in carbon emissions from the heavily polluting sector.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Face