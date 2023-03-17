Baidu Soars After Analysts Give Ernie a Thumbs-Up After Test-Run

(Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. surged more than 14% Friday after brokerages including Citigroup tested the company’s just-unveiled ChatGPT-like service and granted it their preliminary approval.

Baidu’s leap reversed a 6.4% loss on Thursday after founder Robin Li debuted China’s answer to ChatGPT via recorded video, disappointing investors hoping for a real-time demo of the country’s highest-profile entry in a race to dominate the technology.

In a meeting the same day, Citigroup put “Ernie Bot” through its paces and found that, while it wasn’t perfect, it could answer the majority of complicated or absurd questions put forward, analysts including Alicia Yap wrote.

The Chinese firm’s shares gained their most on an intraday basis in over a month, driving a rally of between 8% and 15% in AI-linked stocks including SenseTime Group Inc., chip designer Cambricon Technologies Corp. and Arcsoft Corp.

“While the short presentation, ‘humble’ comments from the CEO and CTO and the ‘pre-recorded’ ERNIE demo might have disappointed investors and media, the live demos during our meeting with the CFO and IR team post the event reassured us ERNIE’s generative capability ‘while not yet perfect’ possesses comparable ability to answer the large majority of our complicated/absurd questions,” the analysts wrote. Citi didn’t specify the questions they posed to the AI.

Some of the questions in Baidu’s videos appeared rudimentary and addressable by conventional search engines, such as: “Which part of China does the Three Body Problem author come from?” Many users took to Chinese social media to poke fun at the event, with one user calling it a “low-energy” debut.

Thursday’s launch was to have been a watershed moment for China’s technology industry, lifting the lid on how AI has progressed in the world’s largest internet economy. The omission of a live demo raised questions over Ernie’s ability to match OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has both impressed and worried users since its November launch.

Chinese AI efforts lag their US rivals at the moment, though they should catch up over time thanks to vast data hoards and experience with rapid rollouts, according to industry pioneer and bestselling author Kai-Fu Lee.

