Baidu wins permit to offer driverless robotaxi service in Beijing city

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu said on Friday it had won a permit to provide a fully driverless ride-hailing service in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

With the permit, Baidu's Apollo service will deploy 10 fully autonomous vehicles in a technology park developed by the government of Beijing, it said in a statement.

The permit marks a step forward from December, when Baidu said it had been granted a license to test the service. Baidu will now operate driverless robotaxi services in three Chinese cities including Wuhan and Chongqing.

The Beijing-headquartered company, which generates most of its revenue from its internet search engine, has been focused on self-driving technologies over the past five years as it looks to diversify.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Baidu’s ChatGPT Rival Launches to Mixed Reviews

    Chinese search giant Baidu sought to wow an in-person and online audience by introducing its AI-powered chatbot, Ernie Bot. The only thing missing was a live demo.

  • US FDIC may need temporary guarantee for all bank deposits -ex chief Bair

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp may need to seek temporary guarantees for all uninsured U.S. bank deposits to stem a drain of funds from small and regional U.S. lenders following deposit bailouts for failed banks SVB Financial and Signature Bank, former FDIC chair Sheila Bair said on Wednesday. Bair, who oversaw hundreds of bank closures at the FDIC during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, told Reuters in an interview that the "one-off" deposit guarantees for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature have left depositors elsewhere fearing for safety and fleeing to larger institutions. "My biggest fear now is that that lack of trust in the banking system takes hold and uninsured deposits start fleeing banks of all sizes to the biggest banks, just making them bigger again," Bair said.

  • Investors didn’t think much of Baidu’s ChatGPT-competitor debut, wiping $3 billion off the tech giant’s value

    Baidu’s CEO and cofounder said the company was launching an imperfect model “because the market demands it.”

  • Baidu Soars After Analysts Give Ernie a Thumbs-Up After Test-Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. surged more than 14% Friday after brokerages including Citigroup tested the company’s just-unveiled ChatGPT-like service and granted it their preliminary approval.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a

  • Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

    STORY: Baidu unveiled its much-anticipated AI chatbot Ernie on Thursday (March 16).It was expected to be a major Chinese rival to Microsoft's ChatGPT.But investors weren't impressed with Baidu's use of pre-recorded videos and the lack of a public launch.That sent its shares sharply lower even while CEO Robin Li was speaking.“During our initial testing internally, we experienced the capabilities of Ernie Bot, and I feel that it is not perfect yet. So why are we unveiling it today? Because the market demands it.”Baidu said Ernie would only be open for trial to a group of users with invitation codes from Thursday.That's in contrast to ChatGPT, which was made free to use last November, The Chinese firm did show Ernie carrying out math calculations on Thursday.It also spoke Chinese dialects and generated a video and image with text prompts.Baidu's Hong Kong shares closed 6.4% lower after the presentation. That cut $3 billion off the search engine giant's market valuation.

  • Credit Suisse was so fragile that a blunt answer in a TV interview was enough to send it to ask the Swiss central bank for $54 billion

    Credit Suisse has struggled with scandals, a string of CEOs, and customer outflows.

  • Japan and S.Korea's historic rivalry is softening

    STORY: The leaders of Japan and South Korea met on Thursday in a historic moment, because it's the first time that a South Korean president has visited Japan in 12 years.The two countries, both allies of the U.S. but with centuries of animosity between them, are increasingly being driven closer together by China's growing presence in world affairs, and mutual security threats such as North Korea.Underlining that subject: North Korea launched another long-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea between the three countries just hours before President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Japan.This video released by Japan's defense ministry is believed to show the missile's contrail.Yoon and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida hashed out several new agreements in the visit, including tightening intelligence sharing and ending an almost four-year dispute over raw materials used in high tech equipment.The visit also came in the middle of joint military drills between South Korea and American forces.It's not clear if the warmth between the Japanese and South Korean governments will change opinions at home. A recent poll by Gallup Korea shows 64% of respondents there said there was no rush to improve ties with Tokyo without a change in Japan's attitude.

  • China’s AI Chatbots Clam Up When Asked About Xi Jinping’s Leadership

    For companies trying to ride the ChatGPT wave, there is an added layer of headaches if their chatbots are in China: how to weed out any talk of politics.

  • Credit Suisse sees central bank cash as buying time for overhaul- executive tells SRF

    Credit Suisse sees its access to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.98 billion) of central bank funding as "precautionary liquidity" to allow the embattled lender to continue its revamp, the head of its Swiss business said. Following a crisis of confidence that wiped 25% off the value of Credit Suisse shares on Wednesday, the bank sought an emergency liquidity line from the Swiss National Bank in the first such move for a global lender since the financial crisis of 2008. "We see it as precautionary liquidity so that we can carry out the transformation of Credit Suisse and continue to work well in this turbulent situation," Andre Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse's Swiss bank, told broadcaster SRF in an interview published late Thursday.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stock All Rallied on Thursday

    Are analysts calling the bottom for the consumer electronic market fueling chip stocks? Or is it the considerable investment big tech is making into AI computational power?

  • Elon Musk fumes over OpenAI becoming ‘$30B market cap for-profit’ after his $100M donation

    Musk tweeted of OpenAI's switch from purely a nonprofit, "If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?"

  • Amazon sued for not telling New York store customers about facial recognition

    Amazon did not alert its New York City customers that they were being monitored by facial recognition technology, a lawsuit filed Thursday alleges.

  • 17 small garden ideas – clever designs for tiny but mighty plots

    These small garden ideas will help you realize all your veg and flower growing ambitions, even if your outdoor space is truly minuscule... These small garden ideas will help you rethink your tiny plot and get so much more out of it.

  • ‘Staking’ as a disservice—how crypto marketers ruin it for everyone

    Misusing crypto terms like "staking" shows how much words matter—and how ignoring that harms the industry.

  • Russian hackers preparing new cyber assault against Ukraine - Microsoft report

    Russian hackers appear to be preparing a renewed wave of cyber attacks against Ukraine, including a "ransomware-style" threat to organizations serving Ukraine's supply lines, a research report by Microsoft said on Wednesday. The report, authored by the tech giant’s cyber security research and analysis team, outlines a series of new discoveries about how Russian hackers have operated during the Ukraine conflict and what may come next.

  • You may be eligible for cheap or free, fast internet in SC. Here’s how to check and sign up

    The Biden Administration has announced programs to help eligible South Carolinians afford high-speed internet. Here’s what to know.

  • Baidu unveils ChatGPT-rival Ernie Bot; 650 companies sign up

    Chinese search giant Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie Bot, presenting its rival to the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video presentation Thursday that appeared to disappoint investors. Baidu CEO Robin Li said Ernie Bot was still not perfected, but the company went ahead with presenting it due to high demand. Shares plunged 10% after Li showed a prerecorded demonstration of the Ernie bot instead of the real-time live demonstration of its capabilities that many had expected.

  • Microsoft Reportedly Gets Rid of AI Ethics Team

    The team that oversaw Microsoft's AI products were shipped with protections to avoid any social concerns was part of its recent layoff of employees. Risk increases when the OpenAI tech that is in Microsoft's products are used. The ethics and society team's job was to lower the amount of risk.

  • The Biden administration's threat to ban TikTok: Here's what you should know

    The popular short-video app says a federal agency has said it will be banned in the United States unless its Chinese owners sell their shares. Not surprisingly, users are pushing back.

  • Kelly Clarkson Paused Her Interview With Twice When She Noticed Their Translator Pronouncing Their Names Differently, And Fans Are So Grateful

    "Oh, OK — wait, wait, what?"