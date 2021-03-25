Baier: I haven't seen presidents flip through notes like Biden to read answers
'Special Report' anchor reacts to the president's first press conference on 'America Reports'
'Special Report' anchor reacts to the president's first press conference on 'America Reports'
Senate Republicans are warning companies that cut off donations to the GOP after the U.S. Capitol attack that their standing on the Hill may suffer if they don't now speak out about Democrats' efforts to overturn a Republican House victory in Iowa.Why it matters: Democrats are trying to expand their narrow margin in the chamber, a vital consideration heading into midterm elections, in which the party in power historically loses roughly two dozen seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading a group that is warning of repercussions if some big-name companies don't follow the precedent they set when they cut ties with Republicans who voted to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.What's new: That thinly veiled threat will be relayed in a letter co-authored by McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).None voted against the election certification."We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states' electoral votes," the senators write."If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled."The backstory: Iowa officials certified Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks' razor-thin victory in late November.She beat Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes after a recount. But Hart has appealed to the House Administration Committee, asking it to conduct its own investigation into ballots her campaign insists should have been counted.The process could trigger a vote by the full House over who will represent the seat.Republicans say Democrats' efforts to relitigate the election closely mirrors GOP objections to Biden's close victories in key states last year.What they're saying: "If the businesses who condemned Republicans in January don’t condemn Democrats for doing the same, everyone will question whether these companies are truly committed to free elections," Cotton said in a statement on the letter.McConnell called the prospect of a House vote on the seat "absurd" and said Democrats "want to use brute political power to overturn a democratic result because they lost."Between the lines: This week's letter will be released as an open appeal to corporate America. But a source close to Cotton said they plan to directly press government relations staff for 15 companies that were particularly forceful in their condemnations of electoral college objectors.The companies on the list include Fortune 100 firms with regular business before Congress, including Amazon, Verizon, Mastercard, Dow, Nike and Walt Disney.The message, the source close to Cotton said is "there will be consequences if you start acting like partisan Democrats. ... That would probably change how members interact with these organizations in a number of ways."Be smart: The language of the letter itself was less ominous than that warning, offered only on the condition of anonymity.But the letter's implication is clear enough: speak up as you did in January or risk making permanent political enemies.The bottom line: McConnell's decision to sign on to the letter is sure to get the attention of the companies receiving it.The source close to Cotton said Republican lobbyists for some of those companies have privately said they "agree on the merits" but have declined to say anything publicly.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed legislation on Friday that will allow doctors to turn away some patients due to religious or moral objections.Why it matters: It's a move opponents say will enable service providers to discriminate against patients, including LGBTQ people and others, AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The provision, which won't take effect until this summer, gives providers "the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience." It also claims to prohibit discrimination, per AP.Refusal laws, often called “conscience” laws, are also deemed "dangerous" for women, per NARAL. Such measures "permit a broad range of individuals and institutions—including hospitals, health-care providers, pharmacists, employers, and insurers— to refuse to provide, pay, counsel, or even refer for medical treatment."The new law is likely to face a challenge in court.Worth noting: The Trump administration issued a similar rule in May 2019, allowing health care workers to refuse to provide operations like abortion, sterilization or assisted suicide, according to NPR.A federal judge struck the rule down before it took effect, per CNBC.What they're saying: "I support this right of conscience so long as emergency care is exempted and conscience objection cannot be used to deny general health service to any class of people," Hutchinson said in a statement. Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said: “Governor Hutchinson is proving himself to be a cruel opponent of equality by signing this draconian medical refusal bill,” per a Friday afternoon statement.HRC cited a number of scenarios in which a medical worker's refusal to provide non-emergency treatment could cause serious harm, such as:Pharmacies refusing to fill prescriptions for birth control and antiretrovirals to treat HIV infection.A doctor refusing to maintain hormone treatments for a trans patient who needed inpatient care for an infection.The big picture: LGBTQ people already face discrimination in health care and are often likely to skip routine care, per the Center for American Progress. It comes as part of a series of measures aimed at transgender people, many of which flew through the state's Republican-led legislature this year. Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law a measure to bar trans women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Senators are starting a flurry of bipartisan talks. But ultimately it's Schumer who will have to decide.
The owners of Atilis Gym were arrested last summer after keeping their indoor gym open for months in violation of the governor's shutdown order.
While distribution of Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine hit an initial snag, the Biden Administration announced on Friday that the company will deliver 11 million doses of the vaccine next week.
President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Gayle Conelly Manchin, the wife of Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) to serve as co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The appointment would see Gayle Manchin, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, heading the ARC —an economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments with the aim of investing in Appalachian communities. The West Virginia senator is a crucial vote for Biden and Democrats to be able to pass legislation through the evenly divided Senate. Manchin has recently come under pressure from fellow Democrats over his refusal to back changes to the filibuster. Democrats who are in favor of making changes to the filibuster or eliminating it entirely are stressing the importance of passing the voting-rights bill H.R. 1 to justify the push, and have taken to suggesting that the filibuster is a racist anachronism. Manchin supports certain provisions within the voting-rights legislation but has said that it does not justify doing away with or modifying a key feature of the senate. “No, it will not, no, no,” Manchin told CNN Thursday when asked if Republican opposition to the voting rights bill would change his stance on the filibuster. President Joe Biden referred to the filibuster as a “Jim Crow relic” during his Thursday press conference and Democratic ally Al Sharpton has suggested that Manchin’s opposition to changing or eliminating it will convince voters that he is “supporting racism.” “The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton said. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”
A little more than a month after opening with much fanfare from California Governor Gavin Newsom, the large-scale vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles will cease operations on April 11, federal and state officials managing the location announced today. The location was opened in February as an eight-week pilot project, marking a cooperative effort […]
One of the Kansas Legislature's most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail Friday evening, and his bond has been set at $5,000.
Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation, as Washington searches for a responsible exit after decades of war. The primitive devices, sometimes made in mechanics’ workshops for little money, are used by militants, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores. Over the past year, one or more cars have been exploding in Kabul almost every day and residents are terrified.
(Reuters) -Businessman Mike Lindell appeared on the cable network Newsmax last month and launched into a baseless conspiracy theory blaming a voting machine company for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The anchor then read a prepared statement that included: “Newsmax accepts the (election) results as legal and final.” Lindell, an ardent ally of losing presidential candidate Donald Trump, refused to drop the subject, and the anchor stormed off mid-interview.
A new study finds that Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are effective in pregnant and lactating individuals — and that protection may get passed on to babies as well.
Over-70s will start to get booster Covid vaccines from September to protect them from new virus variants as the Government drives ahead with its jabs rollout. In an interview with The Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, revealed details of the plan, which will see some people have three doses within the first 10 months of the jabs being in use. The first booster doses will go to people in the top four priority groups for the original rollout – those aged over 70 as well as frontline NHS and social care workers. Mr Zahawi also revealed that ministers were expecting up to eight vaccines to be available by the autumn with a number made in the UK, including one that could protect from three different Covid variants in a single jab. Asked when the booster jabs would begin, he said: "The most likely date will be September. Jonathan Van-Tam [the deputy chief medical officer] thinks that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, [it] would be around September.”
The meeting with progressive lawmakers signals the Biden administration's desire to have a positive working relationship with outspoken party members.
A year after the CARES Act was signed into law, lawmakers remember the race against time to pass the $2 trillion stimulus bill.
As darkness sets on the Rio Grande, U.S. Border Patrol agents hear pumps inflating rafts across the river in Mexico. Within an hour, about 100 people have been dropped off in the United States, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. All of them wear numbered yellow plastic wristbands that look like they could be used to get into a concert or amusement park, and everyone rips them off and tosses them on the ground after setting foot in the U.S. Large black letters on the wristbands read, “Entregas," or “Deliveries,” apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of migrants they are ferrying across the river that separates Texas and Mexico.
Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.
Whew, now here's some good cosmic news: NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid. The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of Apophis smacking Earth in 2068. NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago.
North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising its self-defensive missile test. North Korea on Friday said it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.
Piedmont Airlines says it did not have enough backup pilots to fly while others received the vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Charlotte airport.