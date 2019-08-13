Are Baikowski SAS’s (EPA:ALBKK) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Baikowski SAS (EPA:ALBKK) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Baikowski SAS:

0.12 = €5.5m ÷ (€57m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Baikowski SAS has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Baikowski SAS's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Baikowski SAS's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.4% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Baikowski SAS sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Baikowski SAS's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Baikowski SAS is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Baikowski SAS's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Baikowski SAS has total liabilities of €12m and total assets of €57m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Baikowski SAS's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Baikowski SAS could be worth a closer look.