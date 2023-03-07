Bail $1 million, plea not guilty for local man in arson, death of stepfather

Mar. 6—TROY — Bail was set at $1 million Monday for a St. Paris man charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson in connection with the death of his stepfather.

Seth Z.R. Johnson, 24, pleaded not guilty to the felony indictments during arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeannine Pratt explained that the aggravated murder charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison without parole if Johnson is convicted as charged.

Johnson initially was charged with aggravated arson, on allegations that he purposely started a Feb. 12 fire at a Pike Street home in Laura that critically injured Jack Noble, 58. The aggravated murder charge was added after Noble died later in February at Miami Valley Hospital.

Paul Watkins, chief assistant county prosecutor, asked Pratt to set bail to reflect the added charge. The bail, previously set at $500,000, was increased to $1 million cash or surety. If Johnson should post the bail, he would be held on house arrest with GPS monitoring, Pratt said.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 20.