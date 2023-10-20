Bail $1M for man charged with murder in May 2022 Trotwood shooting

Oct. 20—A $1 million, cash-only bond was set Friday for a man charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Trotwood who was arrested Thursday morning after he was on the run for a year and a half.

Anthony Edward Smith, 41, was arraigned Friday in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division for two counts each of murder and felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

Daniels was cutting the grass May 30, 2022, at a relative's house in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive in Trotwood when Smith reportedly started an argument and then shot Daniels multiple times.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A 911 caller reported hearing arguing followed by four shots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The caller reported a man was on the ground and not moving.

Police identified Smith as a person of interest shortly after the shooting and he was charged in June 2022.

Smith was arrested Thursday morning by the Trotwood Police Department and Safe Streets FBI Task Force, said Trotwood police Sgt. Kim DeLong.

He was taken into custody on a warrant at an Elmore Street residence — his last known address. A woman who lives there also was taken into custody and is facing felony charges for aiding a fugitive, according to a statement from Trotwood police regarding Smith's arrest. The nature of the 32-year-old's relationship to Smith is not known.

The FBI in August announced that a reward up to $15,000 was offered for information leading to Smith's arrest and conviction. At this point, it's too early to tell whether anyone will be eligible for the reward, said Todd Lindgren, public affairs specialist for the FBI Cincinnati Field Office.