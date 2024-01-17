Bail $750,000 for Huber Heights man accused of having more than 1,000 child porn images

Jan. 16—A Huber Heights man turned himself in to police last week after his wife caught him with child pornography, according to court documents.

Patrick Jeffrey Seagraves, 43, was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division in Huber Heights for illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material; five counts of pandering sexual material involving a minor; two counts of gross sexual imposition; and one count of voyeurism.

Seagraves arrived at the Huber Heights Police Division on Jan. 11 after his wife caught him with child pornography at their home, an affidavit stated.

He told police he downloads and shares child pornography using an application called Telegram and stores child porn images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her while she was in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

Seagraves is held on $750,000 in the Montgomery County Jail.