A bail application from Ghislaine Maxwell says she's being kept in jail conditions 'fitting for Hannibal Lecter'

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
ghislaine maxwell
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Kristy Caylor, Esperanza Spalding and Ghislaine Maxwell attend day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

  • Ghislaine Maxwell is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

  • An application for bail said she's losing weight, her hair, and ability to concentrate while behind bars.

  • The application says the jail is 'squalid' where 'COVID has run rampant.'

Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein accused of sex trafficking, say living conditions at the jail she's being held at are "fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone," in a new bail request.

Maxwell is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as she awaits trial on charges tied to allegations of sexually trafficking minors with Epstein.

In a bail request filed on Thursday, Maxwell said she's losing weight, her hair, and her ability to concentrate while behind bars. The application said the facility was 'squalid' and that 'COVID has run rampant.'

The water Maxwell is served is "often cloudy and is not drinkable" and for months, her food was microwaved with a plastic covering that melted onto the meal, according to the application.

She has been denied bail before over concerns that she may be a flight risk.

Earlier this week Maxwell was indicted with additional sex-trafficking charges that included a fourth accuser who was a minor at the time cited in the allegations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

