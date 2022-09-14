Bail or bond? Judge details the difference, and process

Sep. 14—A local judge's explanation of the process for determining bail and bonds shows it's pretty tedious and time-consuming.

A bail is a set amount of money defendants must pay to the court if they wish to get out of jail. A bond is a solution that doesn't involve paying money upfront, but uses other ways to secure a release.

A court judge sets bail, and is guided by both the U.S. Constitution and the Oklahoma Constitution, under the Eighth Amendment.

"Both of those in a summary says, 'Anybody that is arrested has a right to a reasonable bail," District Judge Doug Kirkley said. "We're talking about pretrial release, prior to the case being heard, and if a conviction is done, because there's whole separate set of rules if someone is convicted, and they're going to appeal it."

Factors must be determined when a judge is setting bail, or bond: what is the allegation, what's the probable cause and more.

"You read what the officer has said with the interview of the witnesses and you determine if there is enough to hold the person. Is there probable cause that this person committed a crime? If not, then you release them and tell them there's not enough to hold them," Kirkley said.

If there is a determination of probable cause, a judge will look at the number of charges. Under a hypothetical scenario, a person is arrested for driving under the influence, had no driver's license, and was speeding.

"That's three charges, and two of those are traffic [violations], so those would be just a $50 bail, and it's a traffic matter," he said.

The DUI charge is a misdemeanor, and Kirkley said they would look at the person's criminal record or how much alcohol was in his system at the time of the arrest.

"If it's an aggravated, their blood alcohol was .15; that's significantly intoxicated while they're driving. We're going to factor that in, and it's going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,500 bond to a $2,500 bond. It's all based on a case-by-case basis" Kirkley said.

Story continues

Cases involving domestic violence charges are the exception.

"The state, which is through the District Attorney, has a right to make a bond recommendation. We have to have a hearing on that, we have to have the defendant or the accused there, and if they don't have an attorney, we talk about appointing them one," Kirkley said.

That is typically done within 48 hours of a perpetrator's arrest for domestic violence. The DA's office will read through the probable cause document and the judge will have a hearing, when he would ask if there's a bond recommendation.

"[The DA] states what they feel like the bond should be, and then the judge makes the decision. That's only on domestic abuse," Kirkley said.

When it comes to felony charges, the process is a little different, and a judge can deny bond.

"It's going to be dependent upon how the evidence that's presented in the affidavit. It's a high probability that this person committed a murder, a killing. I make that determination as a judge, and I may set a 'no bond,'" he said.

The arrestee can file a writ of habeas corpus or a motion to set bond with the court, and a hearing will be scheduled. Kirkley said there are factors the judge will consider: How long the has defendant lived in the community; employment, or length of employment; assets; or whether there a less restrictive means to keep the person behind bars during a trial.

"Based upon the evidence, we can either deny bail, or if it's a case where the judge says, 'I'm not setting bond, but if there's evidence that they're not a flight risk, or there's not a risk to the community,' we can set a bond or reduce bond," Kirkley said.

One thing Kirkley said people should be aware of is that judges are on call 24/7, so they can speak with jail administrators and set bonds any time of day or night.

"People get arrested on holidays or the weekends, so we take turns, and we generally have judges assigned, depending on what's going on," he said.