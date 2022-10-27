A Wichita Falls bail bondsman with a history of entanglements with the law was back in the Wichita Jail Wednesday.

Court gavel

The charge against Maxie Green was Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity with bail set at $100,000. The Department of Public Safety was the arresting agency and the incident occurred in 2019. No other details were available and no court affidavits had been filed late Wednesday afternoon.

Green was also jailed one month ago on charges he conducted his business from behind bars while he was jailed on a a charge of hindering the apprehension of a known felon. Green also had been charged in May for allegedly assaulting a woman in a dispute over a car and a debt.

In 2013 Green received an eight-year deferred sentence when he pleaded guilty to injury to a child. He had first been charged with aggravated sexual assault in that case.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bail bondsman Maxie Green back in jail on high bond