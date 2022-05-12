Bail for Courtney Coco defendant reduced; other homicide trials set or continued

The man accused of killing Courtney Coco in 2004 had his bail reduced by half on Wednesday, but a motion he sought to suppress evidence was denied.

David Anthony Burns, 46, has been in jail since his arrest in April 2021, almost 17 years after Coco's body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas.

Prosecutors allege Burns killed her during a robbery attempt at her Alexandria home, then drove her body to the location off Interstate 10 in her Pontiac Bonneville.

A detective testified during an April hearing on whether Burns could be tried in Rapides Parish that he had told five people he killed Coco.

The defense contended Burns was being tried in an improper venue because it had no evidence about where Coco was killed. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett denied that motion and the defense is appealing to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.

Doggett also denied a bail reduction in June 2021, but Burns' attorney, Christopher LaCour, asked her to reconsider. On Wednesday, she granted a reduction from $500,000 to $250,000.

Last year, Burns sought to have it reduced to $50,000.

His total bail now is $255,000 because of another arrest on an obscenity charge two weeks after his arrest in the Coco case. He has not been formally charged in that case.

Another hearing on any pretrial motions filed in the case has been set for June 29.

In other cases:

Trial for Kyle Lucien Ryland, accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Steven Wayne Saucier in December 2019, has been reset for Sept. 12. Ryland was indicted on a manslaughter charge. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office at the time of Ryland's arrest, the two men were having an argument near Hog Lake Road and La. Highway 454 in the Kolin area when Ryland pulled a weapon and shot Saucier, who died at the scene.

Antonio Bennett Brooks will stand trial on Nov. 28 on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of shooting 74-year-old Larry Baxley in the Grand Theatre parking lot on July 19, 2021, in Alexandria. A plea date is set for Aug. 17.

A bail reduction for Cortavious Markell Hicks, accused in the Feb. 8 stabbing death of Michael Anthony Phelps Jr., was denied. Hicks, 22, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on a charge of second-degree murder, but he has not been formally charged yet. His bail is set at $526,800. Besides the homicide charge, Hicks also was arrested on charges of resisting an officer, hit and run, flight from an officer and other traffic violations.

Trial was set for Nov. 28 for Freddie Ray Butler, accused of attempted second-degree murder. A plea date was set for Aug. 17.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Bail reduced for Courtney Coco defendant; Kolin manslaughter trial continued