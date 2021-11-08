Bail denied for Bensenville man accused of shooting officer 8 times as police responded to domestic disturbance call

A judge Sunday denied bail for a Bensenville man charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with allegations he shot a police officer eight times as the officer responded to a domestic disturbance call early Saturday.

Kiante Tyler, 21, appeared in court for a bond hearing in front of Judge James Orel, who granted the state’s petition to deny bail, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Bensenville police Chief Daniel Schulze said in a statement. Tyler is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Bensenville police officer responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of South York Road in Bensenville. The officer spoke with the occupants of the apartment, including Tyler, while standing at the front door. Authorities say it was at that point Tyler pulled a gun and fired 10 times, hitting the officer eight times.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Office spokesman Paul Darrah identified the man shot as Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski.

Additional Bensenville officers who arrived at the scene around the same time heard the gunshots, went inside and found Kotlewski crawling in a stairwell. The officers began treating the injured officer at the scene before he was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for emergency surgery.

Another officer went back to the apartment, and Tyler was taken into custody after several minutes, according to the statement.

A 9 mm pistol was found on the kitchen counter along with several rounds of ammunition after the DuPage County Metropolitan Enforcement Response and Investigation Team’s search of the apartment.

Tyler’s next appearance in court for arraignment is set for Dec. 6 in front of Judge Mike Reidy.