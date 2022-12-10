Bail denied for Chicago man in Lombard armed robbery, shooting left 1 suspect dead and officer injured

A Chicago man was ordered held without bail when he appeared in bond court Saturday morning for his involvement in an armed robbery that led to the death of his accomplice and a gunshot wound to a responding officer, DuPage County said in a news release.

Anthony Brown, 31, of Chicago, appeared before Judge James Orel and was denied bail after he was accused of robbing a tobacco store in Lombard which led to a shootout between Brown and his accomplice, Pierre Thompson, and Lombard police officers who responded to the robbery, according to the news release. Brown was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Thompson was hit during the gunfire exchange and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced. DuPage County did not include Thompson’s age in their initial release.

The incident began Thursday around 4 p.m. when Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Pipes & Tobacco Smoke Shop, 54 W. Roosevelt Rd., in Lombard, and found Brown and Thompson running from the store, according to the news release.

An investigation revealed Brown and Thompson, both wearing masks, entered the store, displayed a handgun and ordered an employee to open the cash register. After taking money from the cash register, Brown and Thompson allegedly brought the employee to the back of the store where they found the owner of the store, and they ordered the men to get on the floor. At some point, the owner of the store was hit on the head with the gun. Brown and Thompson then stole the men’s wallets, cellphones and about $600 from a file cabinet in the back of the store before fleeing.

As two officers started getting out of their car, Thompson allegedly approached the officers and began shooting at them with a gun that had been modified with a switch to enable it to fire as a fully automatic weapon. The officer was then hit in the leg.

Story continues

“We as a society must never normalize or accept the type of violent behavior alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “We should be outraged at allegations such as these, that two masked men robbed a business at gunpoint and then, without provocation or even a warning from officers, opened fire on the police officers. This behavior cannot stand and in DuPage County, we will not sit idly by while criminals terrorize our communities. We will respond with every legal tool available to control violent crime and keep our businesses, their patrons and our communities safe. We are all very thankful that the officer involved is expected to survive his injury. He has a long road ahead of him and we wish him the best and thank him for his service.”

The officer reportedly shot back at Thompson, which is when he was fatally hit.

The 33-year-old Lombard officer was also transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery late Thursday. He was said to be in stable condition and recovering from his injury.

“Lombard enjoys an extremely high quality of life thanks to officers such as those who responded to the incident last Thursday,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said. “They put their lives on the line every time they put on their badge, and it is truly unfortunate that one of our officers was forced to either return gunfire or be killed himself. No officer ever wants to be in that position. I am extremely grateful that the officer is expected to recover and on behalf of the entire Lombard Police Department, I wish him a speedy recovery and wish him well, physically and emotionally.”

The officer is a six-year veteran of the Lombard Police Department, according to a statement from the village of Lombard.

Brown was taken into custody by Lombard police within seconds of the shooting, according to the news release. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27 for arraignment in front of Judge John Kinsella. If found guilty, he faces between 41 to125 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team’s Public Integrity Unit.