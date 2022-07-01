UPDATE: Bail denied for fourth suspect in Sunbury attempted homicide case after he turns himself in

Jul. 1—SUNBURY — The fourth suspect in an attempted homicide case is in custody and was denied bail Friday morning after appearing by video in front of a Sunbury district judge.

Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street, turned himself in to the Sunbury police early Friday morning and was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey at 9:30 a.m.

Toomey denied Moultrie because the judge felt Moutrie was a flight risk after an arrest warrant was issued for Moultrie's arrest last week.

Moultrie, along with Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, is charged with attempted homicide. Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, Isaac Holley, of Northumberland, are charged as accomplices to attempted homicide related to what police are saying is retaliation to a May homicide, according to Sunbury police Sgt. Travis Bremigen.

Police said an investigation showed all four men were inside a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle in which a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger on June 16.

Uhuru has been charged with shooting to death Kareem Jakes, 30, inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.

Riche and Moultrie are accused of two counts of attempted homicide. Housel and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Housel, Holley and Riche were arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey last month. Houseal and Holley were sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail while Riche was sent to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

Bremigen said he was not sure of Moultrie's whereabouts before he turned himself in, but said he had contact with Moultrie in the past few days by phone.