Bail denied for man charged with shooting man in the face at NE Ocala home

The man accused of shooting another man in the face early Friday was in court 24 hours later facing a judge.

Under suicide watch at the Marion County Jail, a handcuffed Dustin Wayne Smith stood at the podium in front of County Judge LeAnn Mackey-Barnes at the facility Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old Silver Springs man was told he will be represented by the Public Defender's Office. Assistant State Attorney Yaveth Parodi told the judge that Smith already has an open case against him, and his office has filed a motion to revoke his bond in that case. Local court records show Smith was arrested in February for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The judge told Smith, who remained silent and stared ahead during his hearing, that he will be held without bail on the shooting case. She told Smith he cannot have any contact with the victim or return to the incident location, which is the 1300 block of Northeast 15th Street. His next court date is in November.

Smith is being held on charges of attempted murder, two counts each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count each of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith has been in and out of prison since 2006, with a criminal history that includes convictions for offenses such as robbery, burglary and grand theft. He was last released from prison on Sept. 20, 2022. His pending drug case began five months after that, court records indicate.

Police report

Detective Daniel Collier of the Ocala Police Department said in his report that Smith went to the residence because he had a falling out with his family and was homeless.

Inside, Smith, a woman and the victim were in the living room and the television was on, according to the report. The woman said there was a gun, described as a revolver, in the living room.

She said she went into her room because she felt uneasy. While in the room, the woman said, she heard the victim talking to Smith. She said she heard the victim say, "Dusty put the hammer down."

She said the victim continued talking to Smith. At one point the victim said, "I love you," and "no one is after you, Dusty."

The woman said she heard a gunshot. She went into the living room and saw the victim on the ground. She said he was shot in the face and Smith was gone. She said she went across the street for help and a neighbor called 911.

According to the woman, Smith's mental state was not good and he was paranoid before she went into the room. She thinks Smith was attempting to commit suicide and the victim intervened and was shot.

Smith's capture

Officers were told about the shooting at 12:34 a.m. on Oct. 6. When they arrived, they did not see Smith. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. At last check the victim remained hospitalized.

The SWAT and Negations Team went to the house hoping to talk to Smith, who they thought was hiding in the attic. Not hearing from him, they searched the home, but were unsuccessful.

Police officials said Smith and the victim, believed to be in his 30s, are friends. Law enforcement received tips and information about Smith's possible whereabouts. He eventually was found Friday afternoon, walking in the 2700 block of West State Road 40.

With assistance from the Marion County Sheriff's Office air unit, officers responded to the area and took Smith into custody without incident.

Authorities said Smith had drugs and a revolver in his possession. He was taken to the police station for questioning, but declined to talk.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Bail denied for man accused of shooting friend in NE Ocala