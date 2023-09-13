Bail enforcement agent shoots at wanted man in Norwich

Sep. 13—NORWICH — Police are investigating the circumstance that led a bail enforcement agent to fire "bean bag" shotgun rounds at an individual on Lake Street on Tuesday.

The shooting took place at 7 p.m. Norwich police said they were called for reports that bail enforcement personnel had fired into and at the individual's vehicle, striking him.

The victim in the shooting fled in a vehicle and was not located, police said. It is unclear if the man was injured or why he was wanted by the bail enforcement agent.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and released no further details.

Bail enforcement agents are licensed with the state and have the ability to take an individual into custody who is out on bond but failed to appear in court.

Norwich police said part of the investigation will involve whether the bail enforcement agent was justified in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Peter Karasuk at 860-886-5561, extension 3155 or the police tip line at 860-886-5561, extension 4.