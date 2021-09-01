With bail granted in one case, teen remains held in another

Sep. 1—SALEM, Mass. — Bail was set for a Lawrence teen accused of being involved in a May murder in the city. But a judge has not decided if Jjeremy Mena can be freed, with conditions, in a separate, illegal firearm case.

Mena, 18, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Edward Javier, 25, on May 14.

He was charged with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact of murder.

Mena is also charged with carrying a firearm without a license and threatening to commit a crime in a separate case.

When police went to arrest Mena on the accessory charge, he was carrying a weapon illegally and struggled with police, authorities said.

Bail was set at $50,000 on the accessory charges Wednesday in Salem Superior Court.

Also, in the illegal firearm case, a hearing a was held Wednesday to determine if Mena poses a danger to himself or the community at-large.

No immediate decision was made as Judge Salim Tabit took the matter under advisement.

On May 14, Javier's bullet-torn body was found in a backyard at 461 Haverhill St. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Two other young men also were charged in connection with Javier's killing.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz, 17, of Lawrence, was charged with the murder and held without bail at his Lawrence District Court arraignment. His bail was also revoked in two pending criminal cases out of Lawrence and Worcester juvenile courts.

Corniel-Delacruz was indicted on the murder charge by the Essex County grand jury.

A young man who police say drove the getaway car after the murder was also arrested.

Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, of Lawrence, was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder. His bail was set at $150,000 at his arraignment.

Tejada Torres was also indicted by the Essex County grand jury.

The motive for the killing is unclear.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.