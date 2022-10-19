Bail hearing for Nutt's Pond murder suspect canceled

Oct. 19—The 75-year-old Army veteran who was slain on a south Manchester walking path last month was stabbed approximately 25 times, homicide prosecutors disclosed in recent court filings.

The filings also indicate that Daniel Whitmore was stabbed in his chest, back, left arm and right hand during the Sept. 2 attack, which took place on the walking path that skirts Nutt's Pond and Precourt Park off South Willow Street.

Meanwhile, a court appearance for the suspect in the case — former Mississippi resident Raymond Moore, 41 — fizzled on Tuesday afternoon, when Moore met in a sealed courtroom with his public defenders and Superior Court Judge Will Delker.

After the meeting, public defenders scurried out of the courthouse, and homicide prosecutor Scott Chase urged reporters to look for court filings in the coming days.

"I'm beyond disappointed," said Whitmore's daughter, Shellie Whitmore, who flew from Florida this week to attend the Tuesday hearing and inter her father's ashes on Thursday. "Not even getting to see his face, I feel nothing's given to us. It's all his rights," she told reporters.

Whitmore, a Vietnam veteran, will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at noon Thursday.

Whitmore's murder has brought a strong round of criticism about lax bail laws. Mayor Joyce Craig has complained that Moore was twice arrested for violent crimes this summer — once in Nashua, once in Manchester — and released on bail.

Moore was homeless at the time of Whitmore's murder. He was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday for a hearing to justify his continued jailing without bail.

Prosecutors had lined up a police detective to testify. They also had planned to introduce photos into evidence so gruesome that they had asked a judge to bar any copying or reproduction of the photos by news organizations or anyone else.

But before Moore was to enter the courtroom, his lawyers asked for a conference with the judge. Within minutes, court bailiffs cleared the courtroom for a closed hearing with Moore, the two public defenders and Delker. At one point through a glass portion of a door, a reporter saw Moore, clad in orange jail clothing, standing and rapidly gesturing while his public defenders sat at his side.

Public defender Robert Swales said he would not comment about the hearing. Homicide prosecutor Scott Chase said public defenders will probably file some papers in a few days.

