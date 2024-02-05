Bail hearing postponed for man charged with shooting Milwaukee police officer
Harrel Martin appeared in court Monday for a bail/bond hearing that was ultimately adjourned due to confusion about counsel.
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporters Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about what they’ve heard on the NBA trade market as the trade deadline nears.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
The Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, leaving former OC Bieniemy searching for a job.
Jones has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, while Bonner is a 15-year veteran.
Commercial EV startup Arrival's business continues to unravel. Arrival announced Monday in a regulatory filing that its U.K. division is entering administration, the country's version of bankruptcy. The troubled company, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's looking to sell its U.K. assets and intellectual property in order to pay back the lenders that helped it stay afloat.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is predicting that more small banks will likely close or merge due to commercial real estate weaknesses, but that the problem is ultimately "manageable."
What to know about King Charles's recent health issues, from an enlarged prostate to a cancer diagnosis.
The Royals have signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
Rivian will reveal the R2 on March 7. The company confirmed on Monday that customers should “get ready to meet R2 on March 7th.” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe previously said the next-generation platform would be smaller and cheaper than the R1.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
Red Bull is investigating a female team member's complaint of inappropriate behavior against its Formula One team boss Christian Horner. Horner denies the allegations.
Microsoft may be preparing to bring major Xbox exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5.
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
In today's edition: Why Patrick Mahomes reminds us of Tiger Woods, the 2026 World Cup schedule, Auston Matthews chases 70 goals, top plays and more.
Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles took a positive turn as a Korean court acquitted him of stock manipulation and accounting fraud charges over a 2015 merger.
The Oversight Board, the external advisory group that Meta created to review its moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram, issued a decision on Monday concerning a doctored seven-second video of President Biden that made the rounds on social media last year. The original video showed the president accompanying his granddaughter Natalie Biden to cast her ballot during early voting in the 2022 midterm elections. In the video, President Biden pins an “I Voted” sticker on his granddaughter and kisses her on the cheek.
Shares of Paytm plunged 10% on Monday, the third consecutive session of declines, touching an all-time low of 438.35 Indian rupees (or $5.28) after the RBI's clampdown last week looks to have had a more extensive impact than previously anticipated. The trading was halted after Paytm's shares fell 10%, the artificial limit put on its daily trade by the local exchanges. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week widened its curbs on Paytm’s Payments Bank, which processes transactions for Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services, including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services.