Bail hearing scheduled for Lompoc Police officer facing domestic violence charges

Jun. 3—A Lompoc Police officer is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court this month for a bail review hearing after he was arrested in April on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges in Santa Maria, records show.

Officer Mauricio Calderon, 48, was arrested on suspicion of the charges on April 21 in the 200 block of South Miller Street and was booked into the Northern Branch Jail at 3:15 p.m., records show. He was charged with one count of felony domestic violence and filed for a bail bond on April 29, according to court records.

Calderon is scheduled to appear for a court hearing for a bail filing review at 8:30 a.m. June 22 in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani confirmed Calderon was placed on leave after his arrest, pending the outcome of his criminal and personnel investigations.

Mariani did not provide further detail, citing a policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

"We are still gathering information, but I anticipate having a decision by the bond date," said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.

Calderon is a 12-year veteran of the Lompoc Police Department and previously served with the Guadalupe Police Department for several years.

He was involved in two fatal officer-involved shootings of Lompoc residents in 2021, including 26-year-old Krys Ruiz on March 28 and 32-year-old Travis Daniel Carlon on Oct. 9. Both shootings were ruled justifiable by the District Attorney's Office.

