Bail increased to $4 million for biker accused of assaulting woman in front of her kids in Center City

PHILADELPHIA - A motorcyclist was arrested earlier this month after officials say he was caught on video kicking in the windshield of a car with two children inside in Center City, then pulling a gun on their mother.

Cody Heron, 26, will remain in custody after appearing before a judge Monday for aggravated assault and related charges in connection to the incident.

He was held on nearly every charge, according to the DA's Office, who also said bail was increased to $1 million for each transcript, totaling 10 percent of $4 million.

Video of the assault was recorded by a tourist atop a double-decker sightseeing bus, and swept across the internet.

The suspect is seen getting off his motorcycle, jumping onto the back of the woman's car and kicking in the back windshield.

The woman then gets of the car and confronts the suspect, who she said pointed a handgun in her face.

As the video continues, the suspect headbutts and shoves the woman as he retreats back to his bike.

Police say tips poured in identifying Heron, who was taken into custody at his home days later.

On Monday, the woman told FOX 29 that she and her children are still scared, but are happy to move forward.

Heron will now appear for an arraignment hearing on October 30.