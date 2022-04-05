Bail increased for driver accused of leaving scene of deadly crash in NE Marion County

Bail has been increased from $57,500 to $65,000 for the man who was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning in northeast Ocala. The judge said she upped the amount because of the man's traffic and criminal record.

Local court documents show that from 2005 through 2019, Justin Michael McCullough has had multiple convictions for criminal and traffic offenses including drug possession, driving while license suspended or revoked, careless driving, and speeding.

The 34-year-old is accused of driving an older model Dodge Dakota pickup truck that struck a man riding a mini-bike early Monday.

Judge decides to increase bail

On Tuesday, McCullough made his first appearance in front of County Judge Lori Cotton via Zoom from the Marion County Jail. McCullough asked for and was appointed a lawyer from the Public Defender's Office to represent him.

Cotton told him that she read his arrest report and found probable cause for him to be taken into custody.

McCullough told the judge that he has a construction job and is a drug addict who has been clean for the last year and a half.

County Judge Lori Cotton

While talking to the judge, McCullough, who had a valid driver's license at the time of the crash, said: "I made a bad judgment."

Since he has been clean, McCullough told the court, he's doing everything right until this incident.

Reviewing his criminal history, the judge set his bail at $65,000, up from the original total of $57,500.

McCullough asked the judge why she increased his bail and she told him because of his driving and criminal record.

Shaking his head, McCullough insisted that he didn't do anything wrong, adding it wasn't his fault.

A trooper at the scene on Monday said McCullough would not have been found at fault for the crash itself. The bike the victim was riding was not registered. It also did not have the proper lighting needed to operate the vehicle in the dark, officials said. The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m.

The judge told McCullough, who walked away from the podium before she finished speaking, that his next court hearing is in May.

More information about the crash

Troopers said the mini-bike was traveling east in the westbound lane of Northeast 42nd Street. McCullough was traveling westbound on the same street.

FHP troopers said a Dodge Dakota resembling this vehicle hit and killed a 27-year-old man early Monday morning

The vehicles collided head-on, and McCullough left the scene.

Authorities said they received information from concerned citizens about the crash. Troopers said after the crash, McCullough drove the vehicle and parked it along U.S. 441. Officials said he hid in the woods and called for someone to come pick him up.

Investigators were able to find the truck and towed it away. By then, McCullough had already been picked up from the area. Officials said evidence recovered from the scene matched the truck.

The rider of this mini-bike was killed Monday morning in northeast Marion County.

Several hours following the wreck, troopers were able to find McCullough at his residence.

McCullough apologized to troopers about the crash, telling them that he panicked. He told them he was on his way to work when the crash happened.

Officials took McCullough into custody and charged him with hit and run, fail to stop and remain at crash involving death, and three counts of hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail by Cpl. Mark Baker, an FHP traffic homicide investigator.

This was the scene Monday morning after a hit-and-run crash that killed a mini-bike rider. The other driver, who was driving a pickup truck, was arrested later Monday.

Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned the call at 6:58 a.m. Monday and arrived at 7:05 a.m. The bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:06 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim, whose name was not released by officials due to their protocol, is from Ocala, troopers said. FHP officials said the man was on his way to work.

