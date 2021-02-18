Bail lowered for woman accused in shooting death

Feb. 17—Bail was lowered Wednesday for the Big Lake woman suspected of shooting to death another woman after a fight reportedly over a stolen political sign.

Skagit County District Court Judge Jenifer Howson lowered the bail for 55-year-old Angela Marie Conijn from $500,000 to $250,000. Conijn is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on a Skagit County District Court magistrate's warrant for second-degree murder.

The magistrate's warrant gives prosecutors 30 days to file charges against Conijn in the felony-level Skagit County Superior Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the magistrate's warrant, Conijn allegedly shot to death 32-year-old Kamran Cohee after a fight broke out between Conijn's husband and a man with Cohee, allegedly over the theft of a political sign.

Angela Conijn's husband told Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies he came out of his house when he saw someone pull into his driveway, believing they were trying to steal a political sign, documents state. A fight between the men ensued and Conijn's husband was chased back into his home, he told deputies.

Outside, the other man and Cohee allegedly began beating on the Conijns' front door with a wheelbarrow, documents state.

At that point, Angela Conijn allegedly exited the house and fired a gun toward the parked vehicle, striking Cohee, documents state.

When deputies arrived at the Conijn home, they found Cohee dead in the driveway, about 50 feet from the residence and about 25 feet from the road, court documents state.

According to court documents, a wheelbarrow was found near the house. The man who arrived with Cohee allegedly admitted to taking the political sign.

Angela Conijn's husband was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of a facial injury.

With her left arm in a sling Wednesday morning, Angela Conijn said nothing during a District Court appearance as her lawyer, Brett Purtzer, asked Howson to release Angela Conijn on her own recognizance.

Purtzer asserted his client acted in self-defense and defense of others.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying that, by both men's accounts, the physical fight had ended before Angela Conijn allegedly fired.

Should Angela Conijn be released on bail, she is not to possess firearms or ammunition.

