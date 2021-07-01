Bail for man accused in Vancouver shooting set at $100K

Becca Robbins, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·2 min read

Jul. 1—A man appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court accused of shooting a driver who was following him in October in central Vancouver.

Misael Moreno Mendoza, 25, no city of residence provided, is scheduled to be arraigned July 9 on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Judge Jennifer Snider set his bail at $100,000, court records show.

Around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Vancouver police responded to Northeast 12th Street and 87th Avenue, in the North Garrison Heights neighborhood, for reports of shots fired. Callers said they heard between seven and 12 shots fired. When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone injured, but they found five shell casings, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shortly after, officers were called to a residence in east Vancouver for a shooting victim. The man, identified as Randy Dunning, had arrived home in a vehicle matching the description of one at the shooting scene, the affidavit says.

Dunning suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye and right leg. He told officers he was shot at the intersection of 12th Street and 87th Avenue, the affidavit states. Dunning was taken to Oregon Health and Sciences University Hospital in Portland for surgery.

Photos of Dunning's pickup show 12 marks that officers believe to be bullet strikes, court records state. Some of the bullet holes were in the windshield and the driver's-side door.

During an interview with police, Dunning said he was giving a friend a ride the night of the shooting. He said the friend was fighting with his wife and had been kicked out of his house. While they were driving on Mill Plain Boulevard, the friend saw his wife in a car and told Dunning to follow it, according to court records.

Dunning told police he followed the car, which Mendoza was driving, until Mendoza stopped. Dunning's friend got out of the car to confront Mendoza, and Dunning said the next thing he knew, he was being shot at, court records state.

Mendoza was convicted of a felony in 2017 and prohibited from having a gun, according to court records. Police seized a 9-mm pistol from a backpack Mendoza had when he was arrested in December on a warrant, court records state.

Officers said they found a holster and revolver-style BB pistol in Dunning's truck, according to the affidavit, but it doesn't indicate whether he used it on the night of the shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Norway's Telenor eyeing sale of Myanmar unit - report

    Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor is exploring the sale of its Myanmar unit, industry publication TMT Finance reported on Thursday, and has hired Citi to sell the business, with non-binding bids due in the coming weeks. A Telenor spokesperson said the company does not "comment on market rumours". Citi was not immediately available for comment.

  • Public Health England: AstraZeneca COVID shot 94% protective against death in over 65s

    LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine gives an estimated 94% protection against death from the disease in people over 65, Public Health England said on Thursday in a weekly surveillance report of real-world data. PHE said the majority of the data was derived from a period when the Alpha variant, first detected in England, was still dominant and did not provide a specific estimate of protection from death that the vaccine offered against the now more widespread Delta variant, first detected in India. PHE also said that for the under 40s, early estimates suggested a single dose of Pfizer's vaccine is 61% effective against symptomatic disease and a single dose of the Moderna vaccine is 72% effective.

  • Mortgage Rates in the U.S. Slip, With 30-Year Loans at 2.98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell, dipping back below 3%.The average for a 30-year loan was 2.98%, down from 3.02% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.Borrowing costs, which hit a record low of 2.65% in January, have seesawed within a few basis points of 3% since mid-April. Investors are anticipating Friday’s release of the June jobs report, while monitoring the pace of inflation and keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to taper its bo

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Piles Into Cash After Once-Reliable Trade Goes South

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel Digital Asset Management has put its flagship arbitrage-strategy fund largely into cash after the recent collapse of one the cryptocurrency market’s most reliable trades, a move that’s the antithesis of the sector’s conventional narrative.The $200 million hedge fund, run by alumni from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., isn’t worrying about the anti-fiat fervor that runs though the industry while mulling new trading opportunities before redeploying capital f

  • Videos show massive flooding in Zion National Park as roaring waters cause destruction

    Tuesday’s flash flood might not be the last of it.

  • Camila Cabello just shared the trailer for her Cinderella musical movie

    Cast, plot, release date and trailer

  • Trump Organization executive surrenders to face charges in tax investigation

    Allen Weisselberg prepares to face charges in tax-related investigation at pivotal moment for ex-president The Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2016. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office as he and the Trump family business prepare to face criminal charges in a tax-

  • Camila Cabello Is the Sassiest Cinderella Yet in Amazon Prime’s First Movie Teaser

    The first teaser for Cinderella is here, giving us a glimpse at the hilarious chemistry between star Camila Cabello and her Fairy Godmother, Billy Porter.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector grows moderately; prices paid at record high-ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a moderate pace in June, but employment contracted for the first time in seven months, likely because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Massive fiscal stimulus boosted demand for long-lasting manufactured goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of Americans working from home and learning remotely.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a

  • Former NXIVM sex slave India Oxenberg reacts to top cult official Allison Mack being sentenced to 3 years in prison

    In the docuseries "Seduced," Oxenberg said Mack put her on a 500-calorie diet, collected nudes to use as blackmail, and arranged branding ceremonies.

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to