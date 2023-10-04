Bail now set at $2 million for Adam Fravel

Oct. 3—WINONA, Minn. — Adam Fravel's bail amounts have increased by a million dollars following the addition of first-degree murder charges earlier this week.

Fravel, 29, of Winona, was arrested on June 9 in the

death of Madeline Kingsbury,

the mother of his two children, after her body was found near Mabel following months of searching. He was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Following his arrest, a grand jury was convened and recommended a first-degree murder charge while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse and a premeditated first-degree murder charge against Fravel, according to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman.

Judge Nancy Buytendorp ordered Fravel to be held on $3 million unconditional bail or bond, or on $2 million conditional bail or bond during a Tuesday, Oct. 3, court hearing. He has been in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his arrest this summer.

Fravel was the last person to see Kingsbury alive, and law enforcement has connected what they think is Fravel traveling down to the Mabel area in Kingsbury's vehicle, along with other evidence, such as matching tape and sheets found on her body and at the couple's shared home. Kingsbury is also alleged to have broken off an abusive relationship with Fravel, who admitted to an obsession with Gabby Petito, a woman who was killed in 2021 by her fiance.

Fravel faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. If convicted of second-degree murder, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Kingsbury was reported missing

on March 31, 2023.

"(Kingsbury) had a bright future, and Mr. Fravel took that from her," Sonneman said during a news conference in June. "By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Sonneman's office has faced criticism, both

from the bench

and

from a legal expert,

regarding how her office has handled issues surrounding the case, including custody of the children and whether Sonneman's office prematurely charged Fravel with only circumstantial evidence.

Fravel's next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Phillip Prokopowicz, a former Dakota County prosecutor, is leading the prosecution team for Winona County against Fravel.