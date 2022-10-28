Bail reduced for driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash in Hopkinton

FRAMINGHAM — A Taunton man who is accused of being drunk and causing a fatal head-on collision in August on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton had his bail reduced this week in Framingham District Court.

Devin Arroyo, 29, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a probable cause hearing. The hearing was rescheduled for Nov. 28 for an unspecified reason.

Although the hearing was not held, Arroyo's bail was reduced from $100,000 to $25,000. He remains held at the Middlesex County Jail in Billerica. If he posts bail, Arroyo must return to district court and be placed on a GPS ankle bracelet and placed under house arrest.

Devin Arroyo is accused of driving the wrong way and causing a fatal accident in August on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

Arroyo is charged with motor-vehicle homicide while under the influence of liquor; operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor; driving to endanger; and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

It is common for probable cause hearings to be postponed until a defendant is indicted and the case moves to superior court. Probable cause hearings are scheduled in district court for cases in which the charges are too serious for the district court to have final jurisdiction.

Authorities allege Arroyo was drunk on Aug. 17 when he was driving his van south in the northbound lane of I-495. He is accused of crashing head-on into an Infinity driven by Samuel Ibikunle, 72, of Westborough. A tractor-trailer that was behind the Infiniti then struck the smaller vehicle from behind.

Ibikunle was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say Arroyo showed signs of intoxication after the crash, including slurring his words and having red and glassy eyes. They also found full and empty alcohol containers in his van, authorities said.

