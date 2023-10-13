Bail reduced for man accused in botched August robbery that killed Alexandria man

Bail was reduced for a man who was arrested after a fatal shooting during an attempted armed robbery in early August.

Tayshaun Lamar Spearman, 18, had his bail reduced to $50,000 during an appearance Wednesday in front of 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch.

Spearman was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery after a victim called about an attempted robbery on the night of Aug. 4.

The victim called from the 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue, telling officers he'd been beaten and robbed at gunpoint near Mimosa Drive and Tupelo Court. The victim said that the gun was fired during a struggle.

Meanwhile, a second call was received about a gunshot victim who had arrived at Rapides Regional Medical Center. The man, also 18, was identified by the department as one of the men involved in the attempted robbery.

Don'Tavius Dontrell Ceasor died later at the hospital, according to police.

Spearman was arraigned Wednesday, pleading not guilty to felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery with a firearm. A pretrial conference has been set for March 27, 2024.

Spearman, who provided an Alexandria address when booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1, updated his address while in court. He provided a Dallas address, and Koch ordered him not to return to Rapides Parish for anything other than his court dates.

He remains in jail as of Thursday morning.

