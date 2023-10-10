Bail reduction denied for woman charged with assault on newborn

Oct. 10—LIMA — A motion filed by the Allen County Public Defenders Office seeking a reduction in bond for woman charged with an alleged assault that left a one-month-old child with a skull fracture was denied Tuesday.

Amber Carpenter, 33, who reportedly has ties to Kentucky and Delphos, will remain jailed under a $75,000 bond after Judge Jeffrey Reed cited the seriousness of her alleged offenses as well as unrelated prior offenses that landed her in a Kentucky prison for three years.

Carpenter was indicted in April by a grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children, felonies of the second- and third-degree. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart said the alleged victim in the case was a newborn at the time of the incident which was said to have taken place in September of 2019.

The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 26, 2019, Carpenter did abuse and cause serious physical harm to a minor child and "did create a substantial risk to the health and safety of that child by violating a duty of care, protection or support."

In his motion for a modification of Carpenter's bond, Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill said she is currently 12 weeks pregnant with twins and is in need of specific medical attention. He said if bond was reduced Carpenter would reside with family in Delphos.

Sturgill said he was uncertain about the state's exact allegations in the case because no affidavit for arrest was executed and because the state has not yet turned over discovery materials in the case.