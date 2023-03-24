Bail reform caused changes in the local drug trade

Mar. 24—WATERTOWN — It was widely known by drug dealers across the state not to come to Jefferson County to do their business.

The Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force would get them.

But the 2019 bail reform laws have changed the county's drug market, according to Detective Perry J. Golden with the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force.

It's harder to make arrests and bring cases to court, he said, because witnesses now fear possible retaliation from a suspect who previously may have been off the streets.

"There was a point in time not too long ago when there was a reputation in Jefferson County that was known throughout the state prison system. You don't want to go up there. They got a good task force. They are reining people in," Detective Golden said. "That's gone."

Bail reform is hampering those efforts, he said.

Big drug dealers in New York City and elsewhere know to send young gang members to the county and give them instructions on what to do to make their sales, he said.

The big dealers know that if the young gang member with no record gets caught, judges can't hold them because of bail reform. After they are released on their recognizance, they return to New York "without any consequences," the detective said.

"They're back on the streets," Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills said, adding that people charged with drug counts and all kinds of other offenses are getting arrested "over and over and over again."

Recidivism rates across the state are still being analyzed, with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul reportedly saying late last year that she wanted to wait for more data to become available before determining how bail reform has impacted a defendant's propensity to re-offend.

The purpose of the 2019 reform laws was to allow people charged with most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies to be released while their cases played out in court in an effort to prevent low-level offenders from having to languish in jail due to an inability to come up with money to make bail.

In 2020, additional crimes, such as criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter, were added to state law as offenses for which bail could be assigned. Last year, another change gave judges more discretion in setting bail, allowing consideration for such circumstances as gun use in the commission of a crime and prior convictions.

With the state's sweeping bail reform, judges can no longer issue cash bail for drug dealers for "nonbailable offenses," so they and many other defendants are released, Mrs. Mills and Detective Golden said

Judges must go by "the least restrictive" requirement when determining whether cash bail should be set for serious criminal charges.

Gov. Hochul has proposed to remove that requirement. She's also on the record saying that upstate judges are typically following this criteria and downstate judges don't always follow it. That's been her justification for removing the requirement.

They can set bail for only violent crimes like murder, rape, some residential burglaries, robberies and serious felony assaults.

Gov. Hochul has proposed removing the "least restrictive" requirement in her 2024 budget, but neither the state Senate nor Assembly included any changes to bail laws in their budget proposals released earlier this month, indicating they do not believe it will make a difference.

The "least restrictive" requirement doesn't apply to drug offenses, however.

According to statewide statistics from Jan. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, 39.6% of those defendants are released and then arrested again. That statistic increases to 44% for criminals with prior records.

Mrs. Mills noted the irony that supporters of bail reform thought that drug offenses should be included in the 2019 laws because they were regarded as nonviolent crimes. But 90% percent of violent crimes involve those charged with drug offenses, she said.

Bail reform was passed partly because defendants were waiting so long in jail to go to trial, but Mrs. Mills contends that is not the case in Jefferson County.

The prosecutor also pointed out that violent crimes have gone down in the county by 8% and by 18% for all offenses during the past five years.

The local drug trade also is changing, Detective Golden said.

There are as many illegal drugs in the community — if not more — than ever, he said.

More local drug dealers — many of them drug users themselves, the detective said, — now have their own connections to bring drugs into the county to sell, he claims.

In recent years, fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid involved in the majority of overdoses, has gotten a lot of media attention.

Yet there are also some misconceptions about fentanyl, and why marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine are laced with the drug by sellers, the detective said.

Despite the dangers of overdosing, drug users are not trying to avoid fentanyl — they are seeking it out because it gives them a better high, Detective Golden said.

And drug dealers aren't selling fentanyl to harm drug users, he said. They are selling fentanyl laced with drugs to get drug users to "keep coming back" for more, he said.

It's also harder to detect real opioids from fake ones. He once was able to just look at an oxycodone pill and know whether it was real or not. He can't always do that now, he said.

Those prescribed analog or analogue drugs, substantially similar to controlled substances listed in federal or state drug schedules, are manufactured and synthetic. When drugs are chemically manufactured or synthetic, the drugs may be made with slightly different formulas, making them difficult to regulate and no longer expressly prohibited by state or federal drug laws.

While there's been a lot of attention to fentanyl, Detective Golden said the task force is making bigger busts for cocaine. He's made three busts of a kilo of cocaine with a street value in the thousands of dollars in the past year himself and the other members of the task force have made similar arrests.

And there's been a big decrease of heroin in the county in recent years, although the cost for the narcotic is way down from 15 years ago, they said.

There was a time when a glassine baggie would cost $30 or $35 on the street. Now it's one-tenth of that, he said.

Mrs. Mills also pointed out that "there's a robust black market for cannabis." It's far cheaper to purchase those products on the streets, rather than from state-approved pot dispensaries, she said.

Bail reforms have produced some "unintended consequences," they said. For instance, drug offenders who were previously incarcerated even for short amounts of time could get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues, but are now left to seek that treatment on their own initiative because they're sent back on the streets, Mrs. Mills said.

Detective Golden knows of a grandmother who wanted him to make sure her granddaughter would be arrested so she could get help in jail.

In her plea for help, she cried, fearing the granddaughter would die or accidentally kill someone through an overdose. But the detective couldn't do anything, he said he told the woman, because her granddaughter would not be incarcerated following her arrest due to bail reform.

"It's hurting the very community it's trying to help," Mrs. Mills said.

Detective Golden is frustrated by the situation.

"We're putting our fingers in too many holes in the dike," he said.

The task force can only go after the big larger dealers, he said.

Mrs. Mills hasn't given up hope.

At some point, the state will end up reconsidering bail reform.

Mrs. Mills believes that some kind of tragedy will occur that will make state lawmakers change their minds.

When that happens, she predicts that "the pendulum will swing the other way."