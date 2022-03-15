Bail reform change survives key test

Mar. 15—CONCORD — The bipartisan campaign to change the state's bail reform law of 2018 survived a key test in the House of Representatives Tuesday.

The legislation requires anyone already out on bail for a serious offense who is then arrested must face a judge who will then make a cash bail decision.

The House approved the measure (HB 1476), 199-134, but that only happened after a move to table or kill the bill narrowly failed, 168-161.

Gov. Chris Sununu has supported this call to once again change bail reform from Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. Both have said too many offenders have gotten out on no-cash bail and gone on to reoffend.

Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said he worked across the aisle for this change, agreeing to reduce from 72 to 36 hours how long someone could be detained before going before a judge.

"We have compromised again on this. Manchester is done waiting," Berry said.

A unique coalition of liberal and conservative organizations had mounted a fierce effort to try and stop this bill in its tracks, aware the state Senate already had embraced policies that went even further.

The liberal Black Lives Matter, American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and American Friends Services Committee all joined with the right-leaning Americans for Prosperity and New Hampshire Liberty Alliance to oppose any change to bail reform.

Rep. Andrew Bouldin, D-Manchester and chairman of the city's delegation, broke with his local police and political leadership to oppose the bill.

"It brings back a system where a wealthy criminal goes home and a poor man stays in jail," Bouldin said. "That is not justice; that is an injustice."

State Rep. Patrick Long, D-Manchester, who is also a city alderman, said he's seeing the same individuals arrested over and over again after getting out on personal recognizance or no cash bail for the same offense.

"This has no benefit to the person arrested or to the neighborhood involved," Long said.

Story continues

Applies to no-jail crimes after third arrest

The bill also requires someone to go before a judge for a Class B misdemeanor, a non-jail offense, if they are arrested twice after already being out on bail.

Rep. Chris True, R-Sandown, said that goes too far and offered that many committing multiple minor offenses are addicted to drugs, homeless or suffer from severe mental health ailments.

"Where is the justice for throwing a person in jail for two, three or four days, when if they were found guilty, the judge would say, 'Guilty with a $100 fine?'" True asked rhetorically. "Throwing a person in jail with addiction issues or mental health problems is not therapy."

Those opposed to any change said many categories of violent crime in New Hampshire have gone down since bail reform passed.

"The people of New Hampshire must rise up against these unjust bills and demand we do better to ensure we are decreasing, not increasing, incarceration rates because of fear not based in any evidence," said Asma Elhuni, movement politics director with Rights Democracy N.H.

In the past year, Berry said property crime in his city went up 10%.

This bill now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, is likely to lead an effort to try and make this bill even tougher.

The Senate has already approved a separate bill (SB 192) that would often detain a serious criminal offender prior to trial with the "rebuttable presumption" he or she is a danger to the public.

Last January, the House voted to table Bradley's bill.

