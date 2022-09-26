Bail reform poster boy Pedro Hernandez arrested for shooting outside NYC St. Patrick’s Cathedral over three-card monte game

The one-time poster boy for bail reform was arrested Monday for a shooting near Manhattan’s famed St. Patrick’s Cathedral over losing a game of three-card monte, police said.

Pedro Hernandez, 23, is being processed at the Midtown North Precinct stationhouse and will be charged with attempted murder, sources said.

The shooting happened 4:50 p.m. Aug. 28 during a game involving two groups under scaffolding on E. 50th St. near Madison Ave.

One of the men won Hernandez’s gold chain in the game but Hernandez wasn’t happy about giving up the necklace and demanded his chain back, a police source said. The winner refused to return the chain, at which point Hernandez walked over to a black BMW, grabbed a gun from inside and let off a single shot.

“The guy starting running and then they started chasing each other down the block,” a nearby hotel bellman recalled. “Everybody started running on the street … mostly tourists and some New Yorkers.”

The men got into their cars and raced around the block, with the BMW chasing the Mercedes into a nearby parking garage, witnesses said. One man got out of each car and fought each other for less than a minute before returning to their vehicles and driving off.

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in the fight.

The confrontation was recorded on an iPhone belonging to one of the men at the scene who regularly posts three-card monte games on YouTube, the source said.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Hernandez but he evaded authorities until police picked him Monday, shortly after plans for him to surrender fell through, police sources said.

Hernandez became a cause celebre for bail reform after spending a year behind bars because he couldn’t make bail on a 2015 shooting charge. Bail was initially set at $250,000 and was reduced to $100,000. He was freed when the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity paid his bond.

The Bronx district attorney’s office threw out the case when a crucial witness stopped cooperating and the victim couldn’t identify the gunman.

Hernandez has been arrested five times since he was released from Rikers in 2017. He was busted four times for driving with a suspended license and other motor vehicle offenses, authorities said. He was also nabbed for slashing a person during a Bronx robbery in 2019, police said.