Bail review postponed man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend’s 6-year-old son

A man accused of stabbing a 6-year-old to death in Southwest Baltimore will go before a Baltimore City judge for a bail hearing Thursday.

Baltimore Police say 32-year-old Alan Geslicki, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, stabbed 6-year-old Seron O’Neal multiple times Tuesday night in the Morrell Park neighborhood.

When police arrived about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Deering Avenue, they found Seron on the second floor at the top of the stairs with stab wounds in his back, charging documents said. Police said the child lived at the Deering Avenue home, which also is listed in court records as Geslicki’s address.

Medics took Seron to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Witnesses identified Geslicki using a photo array, and police arrested him shortly in the 100 block of South Carrolton Avenue, about two miles away from the rowhouse, according to charging documents.

Investigators wrote that Geslicki’s hands were “covered in suspected blood” and that his clothes also were stained with what appeared to be blood. He faces five counts, including charges of first and second-degree murder, assault and use of a dangerous weapon.

Neighbors said Wednesday that Seron loved his mother and enjoyed fetching mail for her and other neighbors. They said they often saw Seron playing outside with other neighborhood children and showing off his bikes, and one neighbor remembered Geslicki and Seron shoveling snow together just a few days before the killing.

A woman identifying herself as Seron’s mother wrote in a GoFundMe established for funeral costs that her child was a “bright young son, brother, cousin, grandson and friend.” She said that he loved dancing, playing Roblox and making videos with her phone, which now remain as reminders of him.

“How my heart breaks just having to type this message. The unfathomable thought, of having to bury a child. There are no words that can bring comfort,” his mother wrote on the fundraising page.

“Even at the age of six he was the brightest light,” she wrote.

Geslicki is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. Thursday in Baltimore City District Court for his bail hearing. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Baltimore Sun reporters Dan Belson and Darcy Costello contributed to this article.