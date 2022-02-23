Bail review postponed for man charged with attempted murder of Frederick police

Feb. 22—Out of the hospital after being shot by police, the man charged with attempted murder of two Frederick Police Department officers had his first court appearance Tuesday.

Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, faces two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and one count of using a firearm in a felony. Lewis appeared in District Court virtually from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for a bail review, which a judge postponed to Thursday so Lewis could get an attorney.

On Feb. 11, Lewis reportedly fired upon FPD Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, who shot back. The officers had responded to the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway for a firearms complaint and attempted to get Lewis to show his hands when he abruptly turned around and shot them, charging documents allege. All three were flown by Maryland State Police to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The officers were released from the hospital the day of the shooting. Lewis, meanwhile, remained hospitalized for about a week. He was booked Feb. 19 in the detention center, according to the daily intake report — eight days after the shooting.

State police are investigating the shooting. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office found the officers' use of deadly force was justified.

In court Tuesday afternoon, Lewis was unrepresented. A member of the public defender's office told Judge Eric W. Schaffer Lewis declined their services. Lewis indicated he wished to obtain a private attorney but had been unable to reach his family by phone at the detention center.

