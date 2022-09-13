Bail revoked for Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother after skipping hearing

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl missing and presumed dead, had her bail revoked Tuesday after she missed a hearing last week on welfare fraud charges.

Kayla Montgomery was arrested Friday in Manchester, a day after failing to show up in court, breaking a condition of her bail.

She also admitted during her arrest that she had taken drugs that morning, which she was banned from doing, according to prosecutors.

Montgomery, 32, has not been charged in Harmony’s disappearance or death, but faces charges for allegedly cashing food stamps under the little girl’s name after she was no longer living with her or Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery.

Harmony, who was 5 when she disappeared, was likely murdered in Manchester in early December 2019, police admitted in August after a months-long search.

Her remains have still not been found, but Attorney General John M. Formella cited “biological evidence” that led investigators to assume she was murdered.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, lost custody in July 2018 to her husband, Adam Montgomery, due to her substance abuse issues. When she video chatted with Harmony around Easter 2019, her daughter seemed “frightened,” Sorey told police.

Adam Montgomery was arrested in early January and charged with felony second-degree assault for a 2019 incident, one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, all tied to Harmony’s disappearance, then arrested again in April on gun charges.

His brother, Michael Montgomery, accused Adam of being “physically abusive” toward Harmony and Adam’s uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told police that he had seen Harmony with a black eye and claimed Adam had told him that he “bashed her around this house” when he caught her trying to get her younger brother to stop crying while she was bathing him, according to arrest affidavits previously obtained by the Daily News.

No one has been charged yet for Harmony’s murder.