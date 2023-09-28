Bail set at $1.1M for suspect in Cumberland County gas station shootout

A man who allegedly shot an off-duty police officer in an exchange of gunfire at a Linden gas station last week was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel Wayne Locklear, 39, of Maxton, was booked into the Cumberland County jail on 14 counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, five counts of attempted murder, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, second-degree kidnapping, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a female, carrying a concealed weapon and littering, a news release said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sept. 19 when a distressed woman arrived with Locklear at the Ramsey Street Marathon station and asked the clerk to call 911, the Sheriff's Office said. Prior to the arrival of deputies, according to the release, Locklear allegedly began to assault the woman.

The Sheriff's Office said that when off-duty Dunn Police Officer Joshua Elliott, who was in the store, attempted to intervene, Locklear pulled out a gun and fired, striking Elliott.

Elliott then returned fire, shooting Locklear several times, the release said.

Locklear was taken to the hospital where he remained until his arrest Wednesday; Elliott was treated and released, the Sheriff's Office said.

Locklear is being held in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $1.1 million.

