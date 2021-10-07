Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Austin murder

Oct. 7—AUSTIN — Conditional bail was set at $1 million Wednesday for the 27-year-old Austin man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in July.

Me'Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, made his first appearance in Mower County District Court on two counts of second degree murder and a charge of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. All three charges are felonies. Judge Jeffrey Kritzer set conditional bail at $1 million and unconditional bail at $2 million.

Austin Police officers were called at 1:56 a.m. on July 31 to a home in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest in Austin for a report of shooting. Officers attempted live-saving measures on a 20-year-old woman before she was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin where she was pronounced dead. Law enforcement identified the woman as 20-year-old Tyesha Tahne Gills.

A witness identified McGruder as the shooter. He was not at the home when police arrived and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested in September in Mississippi by the U.S. Marshal's Service and local law enforcement, according to Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

McGruder's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.