Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Othello shooting, victim hospitalized

Dec. 28—OTHELLO — An Othello man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck after a shooting at his home Tuesday evening. Another Othello man was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault in connection with the shooting, and two juveniles were booked on suspicion of assault.

Freddy Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 20, was transported to Othello Community Hospital and then to an out-of-town medical facility for further treatment of his wound, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Kristina Road, the ACSO statement said.

Raphael Chavez-Hernandez, 22, was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He made an initial appearance in Adams County Superior Court Wednesday, and is being held on $1 million bail, according to an update from the ACSO.

The two juveniles were booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. They also made an initial appearance in Adams County Superior Court, and bail was set at $500,000 each.

The ACSO statement said the third juvenile suspect was being sought on the same charges. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said in answer to a separate question from the Columbia Basin Herald that all suspects are from Othello.

The ACSO said in the statement a search warrant was served in the 600 block of Eagle Road near Othello late Wednesday morning.

The shooting appeared to be gang-related, the ACSO statement said, but as of Wednesday morning the motive was unknown. The case is still under investigation. The ACSO said more information will be released as it becomes available.

