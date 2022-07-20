Bail set at $1 million for suspect in East Durham fatal shooting

Durham police have charged a suspect in the June 25 fatal shooting of a man on Holloway Street.

Jermaine Lamont Lunsford, 27, of Durham, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Durham County Detention Center on $1 million bail.

The victim, whose name was not released, appeared to have been shot to death in Durham on a Saturday afternoon while driving, Durham police said previously. His car struck a utility pole and caused a power outage.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Durham fatal shootings in 2022

There were 22 homicides with firearms in Durham this year as of July 9, according to the police department’s website.

That’s on par with the 22 gun-related homicides a year ago and up from 14 such homicides in 2020.

All told, including non-fatal shootings, 128 people had been shot in Durham as of July 9.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews told the City Council in May that just one homicide had been solved in the first three months of 2022.

Arrests have since been made in three other homicides in the city this year.

▪ A 17-year-old was arrested on July 7 in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old José Cabrera and non-fatal shooting of a teenager, allegedly while on a scooter.

▪ A 25-year-old was arrested July 1 in an April 9 triple shooting outside a nightclub in Durham that killed Daniel Slack, 22.

▪ Police announced an arrest June 10 for the March 31 fatal shooting of Hironori T. James, a minister at a Durham church.

Individuals with information on the Holloway Street case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.