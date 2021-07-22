Bail set at $10,000 for Farmington man charged in standoff

Jul. 22—FARMINGTON — A judge set bail Wednesday at $10,000 for a local man accused of threatening to shoot police and causing a 20-hour standoff Sunday at 622 Temple Road.

Matthew E. Allen, 43, was arrested Monday on felony charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a misdemeanor charge of creating a police standoff. He also had unrelated arrest warrants for two charges of failure to appear and a violation of conditions of release that he was arrested on.

He remained at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on Wednesday evening, a corrections officer said.

The Farmington Police Department was called to assist Franklin County Sheriff's deputies with an investigation into a possible burglary about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A deputy had been called to a reported disturbance just after 9 a.m. at Temple Road, according to a dispatch log.

Farmington officer Ethan Boyd responded with Deputy Andrew Morgan to interview the possible suspect, Matthew Allen, according to Farmington Deputy Chief Shane Cote's affidavit and request for warrant of arrest.

Upon arrival, officers found Allen "uncooperative and subsequently displayed what they believed to be a sawed-off shotgun," Cote wrote. "Allen ordered the officers to leave his property and threatened them with bodily harm. Allen returned inside and was seen covering windows with blankets to prevent officers from seeing inside."

"Sheriff's deputies learned that Allen (was) despondent due to recent breakup with a resident at the original complaint in Temple," Cote wrote.

As the officer tried to get Allen out of the residence, Allen called 9-1-1 and advised dispatchers "that cops needed to leave or there would be a problem," Cote wrote.

Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles arrived and spoke with an older man who identified himself at Earl Allen, Matthew Allen's father.

"Earl told Chief Charles that his son in fact resides at 622 Temple Road in Farmington. Earl also told Chief Charles that he knows his son possesses a shotgun. Earl showed Chief Charles a Facebook Messenger note from his son stating, "You need to come here. I am about to shoot cops," according to the affidavit.

Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews told Farmington District Court Judge Susan Driscoll that the standoff involved a high number of police officers and while Allen was given several opportunities to surrender, he chose to create a "very dangerous situation." Police allegedly could not enter the house because Allen had dispersed tear gas, leaving them to bring in an excavator to peel off a section of the roof to vent the gas.

Andrews said Allen had a significant criminal history going back to 1996. Franklin County Regional Communications ran a criminal history check, "which did verify that he is in fact a felon, making him a prohibited person from possessing firearms," Cote wrote.

Defense attorney Heidi Drew , who handled the in-custody cases Wednesday, asked for bail and a supervised released agreement. She said it was possible that alcohol was a significant issue and Allen was also concerned about his job that he's had for two years, though she did not state what his current occupation is.

Andrews said she did not have any information about alcohol being involved, though she admitted to not having the full police report yet. She also mentioned the two outstanding warrants and that Allen had a prior charge of operating under the influence.

Andrews and Driscoll agreed there was concern about Allen's history and public safety. The judge agreed to the state's release conditions that Allen would have no access to firearms or weapons and would submit to random searches. He was also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or illicit drugs.

Driscoll appointed attorney Jason Ranger to represent Allen, and advised he could revisit bail at his next court appearance Sept. 28.

Allen could not plead to the felony charges because the case needs to go before a grand jury to decide whether he should be formally charged.

A conviction on the two felony charges are punishable by up to five years in prison while the misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to six months in jail.

