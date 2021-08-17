Bail Set at $100,000 for Centralia Man Accused of Rape and Assault of Partner

Aug. 17—A 32-year-old Centralia man is being charged with second-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and interferring with reporting domestic violence after allegedly assaulting and raping his partner during a dispute in their home.

The man had his first appearance in court on Monday, showing up virtually from the Lewis County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 by a Lewis County Superior Court judge due to the nature of the alleged crimes. A sexual assault protection order was granted for the victim.

Second-degree rape is a class A felony and carries with it a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The Chronicle is not naming the suspect in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Charges stem from an incident that occurred the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15, on West Oakview Avenue. According to court documents, police dispatchers received a call at about 9:30 p.m. from a 12-year-old boy reporting that his mother and father were fighting. He'd reportedly made the call from a neighbor's house.

Upon arrival, the boy told officers his mother had told him to go call the police after he saw his father strike her multiple times and struggle on the floor. The officers then went to the residence and began questioning the woman.

According to court documents, the woman sustained trauma to the left side of her face, ear, neck, chin and the right side of her neck and looked to be in severe distress. She told officers the incident started with an argument. Both reportedly said they weren't happy in their relationship.

"At one point, (the man) asked to see her phone and wanted to see all her phone calls and messages. (The victim) felt this was an invasion of her privacy and told (him) no. He then pushed her down on the bed and held her down. She described that (the man) was using both of his hands to pin her arms down. At one point, he grabbed her by the back of her hair and pulled her dead into the bed," read court documents.

She tried to escape the man and attempted to throw a soda bottle at him, documents say. The struggle then transferred to the floor.

She told him to stop about 10 times during the course of the event.

The boy told police he'd been asleep when his sibling woke him up and told him their parents were fighting. When the boy got to the master bedroom, he saw his mother lying on the floor and his father standing over her and yelling at her.

"He went on to say that his mother stood up and attempted to retrieve her phone, which his father was holding. As (the victim) was attempting to get the cell phone, (the man) struck his mother at least two times with an open palm to the cheek and temple," court documents read. "(The victim) then yelled at her son to call the police. He ran to the neighbor's residence and called the police."

When questioned by police, the man admitted to hitting her and preventing her from calling 911. When asked about if there was any sexual intercourse, he reportedly told police that it had been "aggressive." He also told police that he didn't think it was consensual, but that he "dissociated himself and didn't feel anything."

An arraignment and trial setting date has been set for Thursday.